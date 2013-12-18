Popular Baseball Stats Website Created A Page For Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer And It's Great

For baseball fans, Baseball-Reference.com is a must-use website anytime a question about baseball statistics arises. Now the website has gotten into the holiday spirit by creating a page for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

A portion of the page can be seen below, but the full page is filled with wonderful details, such as his full name (Rudolph Claus Blitzensen), his current team (North Pole Reindeer of the Holiday League), his position (shortstop), his contract status (10 years, $US132.4 million), and of course his stats. This past season he hit .312 with 12 home runs, 33 stolen bases, and a .379 OBP.

But maybe the best part falls under “similarity scores” which is a feature at the site that finds players with similar careers. Rudolph’s most-similar players include Rob Deer, J.T. Snow, Steve Christmas, and several other real players with holiday-like names.

