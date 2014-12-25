US

A Little Post Office In Rudolph, Wisconsin Makes The Most Of A Famous Reindeer

Devan Joseph, Associated Press

Cards from all over the world are sent to the Rudolph, Wisconsin post office to be embossed with a special cancellation on certain days as well as an ink stamp that features a reindeer and reads, “Rudolph, Wisconsin — home of Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer.”

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.