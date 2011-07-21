Rudolph Hess' Grave Exhumed After It Becomes A Nazi Pilgrimage Site

Rudolph Hess at Nuremberg Prison

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The grave containing the remains of Rudolph Hess has been exhumed to prevent neo-Nazi rallies at the site, the BBC reports.Rudolph Hess was Hitler’s third in command until he decided to fly solo to Scotland in 1941 to try and negotiate a peace settlement.



Hess was arrested in the UK, and was the last prisoner ever to be held in the Tower of London.

He was tried at Nurumburg, and sentenced to life in prison, where he died in 1987.

Hess was buried in the small town of Wunsiedel in Bavaria, where Der Spiegel reports that his grave site has become a shrine for Neo-Nazis. Local people in the town became concerned after Neo-Nazis staged marches to Hess’ grave on the anniversary of his death every year. A court order was taken out in 2005 to prevent these marches, but the rallies continued.

Despite the wishes of his granddaughter, Hess’ remains were exhumed yesterday. He will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered at an “unnamed lake” in the hopes that the Neo-Nazi marches will stop.

