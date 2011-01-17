Tomorrow, Wikileaks Will Gets Tons Of Data On Millionaires Who Evade Taxes Using Offshore Accounts

While we still await Wikileaks’ big dump on Bank of America, the site is about to have more on the banking system.



Former Swiss private banker, Rudolf Elmer, is about to give the site reams of data on who is secretly using offshore bank accounts. He will hand over the data at a news conference tomorrow, according to Der Sonntage newspaper, via Reuters.

Two compact discs containing the names of business people, artists, and politicians will be handed over.

Elmber, a former Julius Baer banker, is a long time Wikileaks informant. Says Elmer: “”The documents show that they hide behind banking secrecy, probably to avoid tax.”

