Whistleblower Calls Swiss Banking System A "Fire-Breathing Dragon" While Handing Over Secret Data To Wikileaks

At a press conference in London, whistleblower and former Julius Baer private banker Rudolf Elmer is announcing a brand new data dump he plans to hand over to Wikileaks.It concerns the state of Swiss banking, and what he says is $20 trillion in assets currently being held in offshore accounts, some of which is hidden to facilitate criminal activity.



Says Elmer: “I started pulling on the tail of a mouse and it became a fire-breathing dragon.”

It will be sometime, if ever, before the documents see the light of day on the site.

Update: Julian Assange has entered the press conference.

Elmer and Assange are generally discussing the state of Swiss banking, and the need to expose light on it. Not much detail on the data yet.

