"Rude" Prince Andrew Unlikely Victim Of WikiLeaks Dump

There’s something for everyone in the WikiLeaks dump. This sort of thing may be of passing interest in the State but its red meat for the U.K. tabloids. Not surprisingly Andrew is not a fan of the media.



Prince Andrew launched a scathing attack on British anti-corruption investigators, journalists and the French during an “astonishingly candid” performance at an official engagement that shocked a US diplomat.[…]

In the cable from the US embassy to Washington in October 2008, [Tatiana Gfoeller, Washington’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan], wrote: “Rude language a la British … [Andrew] turned to the general issue of promoting British economic interests abroad. He railed at British anti-corruption investigators, who had had the ‘idiocy’ of almost scuttling the Al-Yamama deal with Saudi Arabia.”

The prince, she explained, “was referencing an investigation, subsequently closed, into alleged kickbacks a senior Saudi royal had received in exchange for the multi-year, lucrative BAE Systems contract to provide equipment and training to Saudi security forces.”

The dispatch continued: “His mother’s subjects seated around the table roared their approval. He then went on to ‘these (expletive) journalists, especially from the National [sic] Guardian, who poke their noses everywhere’ and (presumably) make it harder for British businessmen to do business. The crowd practically clapped.”

