Rude Hand Gestures Around The World In Pictures

The meaning of hand gestures vary drastically from culture to culture. Flash someone a well-meaning “thumbs up” sign in Russia, and they’ll interpret it as a vulgar insult.Rude Hand Gestures of the World: A Guide to Offending without Words, a new title from Chronicle Books, delves into the varied interpretations of hand signals around the planet.



Author Romana Lefevre spends half the year travelling the world studying offensive language patterns of different cultures.

It’s a great read if you’re travelling to foreign countries and don’t want to offend the people you meet along the way (or if you do, for that matter).

The publisher has been kind enough to share a few choice gestures with us.

