Rudd Will Also Try To Sign South Pacific Nations Up To His New Hardline Refugee Plan

Getty / Cole Bennetts

South Pacific nations such as Solomon Islands could take refugees from Australia as part of Kevin Rudd’s new hardline plan, according to an article in The West Australian.

Rudd’s new policy will see asylum seekers shipped to Papua New Guinea for processing and resettlement.

The West Australian reports that, as with the PNG deal, Australia would pay for the cost of resettlement services in regional or Pacific Island countries that agreed to take refugees.

Today the Prime Minister is set to explain his policy to a special caucus meeting in Sydney.

