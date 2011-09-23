The Last Pair Of Judy Garland's "Wizard Of Oz" Ruby Slippers Can Be Yours For $4 Million

Judy Garland wore four pairs of the iconic, twinkling ruby slippers in the course of shooting “The Wizard of Oz” — and now one of them, currently held by a private owner, is going on the auction block.



Profiles in History isn’t revealing the name of the owner who’s willing to part with their pair — we suspect it’s the memorabilia-collecting millionaire’s version of selling off gold jewelry in the recession.

The shoes are expected to fetch $3 million to $4 million when they go up for auction on Dec. 16 (just in time for the holidays).

And we’re guessing they’ll have no problem meeting or exceeding that estimate.

The slippers are the ultimate movie-buff/fashion-buff/history-buff get — well, except for, perhaps Audrey Hepburn‘s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” black Givenchy sheath.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.