Ruby Rose's Plea For Companies To Help Depressed People

Australian DJ Ruby Rose cancelled tour dates last week, announcing on Twitter that she was losing her battle with depression.

Now she’s written an extended note on Facebook that has gone instantly viral, thanking fans and sponsors for their continuing support. She said JAG “despite it being the middle of their amazing launch are being a family to me”, adding she hoped companies everywhere could be as supportive in similar situations.

The post had received over 20,000 likes in the two hours after it was posted on Tuesday evening.

Rose was announced as the face of a new campaign for JAG Jeans last month.

Here’s an excerpt from the post, which you can find in full here:

If you have trouble or get nervous and uncomfortable calling people to ask for help, this is going to sound crazy but what I used to do is put a hat and sunglasses on (whilst in the house) pick up the phone and call a friend. It worked for me. I can’t say I know why. Basically I wanted to write this short piece to thank everyone who has supported me, I am overwhelmed, I thought my sponsors would drop me, my friends would leave me and I’d be alone in a hat and sunglasses in my kitchen with no one to call. Thank you so much to my fans, to JAG who despite it being the middle of their amazing launch are being a family to me, along with Maybelline and Party People. I wish all companies could be as understanding as these when it came to dealing with depression in their employees on a world wide level.

Rose signs off saying that while she is not a mental health care professional, “I do know that laying on the ground of your apartment feeling like you are being eaten alive from the inside out by fear, unable to move, well… ‘aint nobody got time for that!”

Anyone experiencing personal difficulties can call Lifeline: 131 114

