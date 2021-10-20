Ruby Rose slams The CW’s ‘Batwoman’ and says she endured a toxic workplace environment where she was forced to return ’10 days’ after a severe injury

Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman on season one of ‘Batwoman.’ Katie Yu/The CW

Ruby Rose revealed on social media that toxic working conditions made her quit “Batwoman.”

Rose left after its first season, originally stating she left because of an injury.

She named named an ex Warner Bros chairman and the “Batwoman” showrunner as the cause.

In a series of statements on social media Wednesday, Ruby Rose criticized the showrunners of “Batwoman,” The CW, and Warner Bros. for abusive working conditions that she said led to her departure from the show.

Rose was the star of The CW “Arrowverse” spin-off show, but left abruptly last year after its first season in May 2020. While she originally didn’t state her reasons for leaving the show, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly later, Rose said that the serious stunt injuries she received while filming the show were part of the reason for her departure.

Now, Rose seems to be revealing the full reason for why she left.

“I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set,” the 35-year-old actress began in a series of statements posted to her Instagram Story. “I will come for you so that what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

Rose then said that former Warner Bros. Television chief Peter Roth made young women “steam [his] pants” while he was wearing them. She also said he hired a private investigator to look into her after she left the series, but fired him when the investigator’s report “didn’t fit [his] narrative.”

The actress also blasted Roth for making her return to “Batwoman” 10 days after emergency spinal surgery to avoid paralysis because the executive refused to delay or write her out of the show. The actress said there were threats to shut down the show and fire the rest of the cast and crew because her recovery was losing the studio “millions.”

Roth left the company in October 2020 after 22 years with the company. When it was announced, Warner Media’s CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement that he was “well respected by his colleagues and competitors, actors, writers, directors and producers.”

Rose also called out showrunner Caroline Dries, saying she refused to stop filming the show until the government forced a shutdown due to COVID. She also said that Dries only visited the set “4 to 5 times in a year.”

In social media posts, Rose also said her “Batwoman” costar Dougray Scott, who played Jacob Kane on the first two seasons, “hurt a female stunt double” and “yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare.”

“He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted,” she continued. “He abused women and in turn as the lead of a show I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined.”

In a statement to Insider, Scott said in part, “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

Ruby Rose was replaced by Javicia Leslie for season 2. The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC

Rose was recast in the second season of “Batwoman” by Wallis Day, but the show eventually went in a different direction and made Javicia Leslie the new “Batwoman” as a new protagonist, Alex Wilder.Warner Bros. Television Group slammed the allegations by Rose when Insider reached out.

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the studio,” the statement began, “the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

Rose’s statements came after Gal Gadot said earlier this week that Joss Whedon “threatened her” on the set of another Warner Bros project, “Justice League.”