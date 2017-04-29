A former 'Made In Chelsea' star made an app that automatically suggests captions for your Instagram photos

Rubric Rubric helped me find my perfect Instagram caption.

Do you ever find yourself struggling to come up with a caption for your Instagram photo? Now there’s a new app that can do it for you.

Former “Made In Chelsea” star Amber Atherton’s company Zyper has released a new app, Rubric, which identifies what’s in the photo you want to post, and then suggests a witty caption, inspirational quote, or song lyrics related to what you’re about to upload.

“I used to have a long note going on my iPhone that I’d update regularly with caption ideas and everyone asked me to caption their photo,” Atherton said in a press release.

“People would text me photos all day asking for caption ideas and it just got to the point where I was like OK I’m gonna build a visual recognition system and embed machine learning to solve this problem in a more scalable way.”

I decided to give it a try to see if it could help me up my Instagram game:

I tried out Rubric using this photo of me holding up a despatch box. It knew it was a Monday today, and suggested 'Monday vibes' and 'Monday and chill.' Rubric But it also had an idea of what was in the photo. Maybe it was my white shirt or the despatch box, but it suggested 'business.' That lead to suggestions like 'business AF' and 'business flex.' Rubric The app also suggested well-known quotes about business. Rubric But my favourite was this suggestion caption, which was some lyrics by Kanye West. Perfect. Rubric How does Rubric cope with photos of food? After all, everyone likes to Instagram their food. It thought my battered sausage was 'delicious' and suggested 'peak delicious' as a caption. Rubric The song lyrics for 'delicious' were even better. Rubric Once you've found the perfect caption, you hit post and the app copies your caption to the clipboard, ready to paste into Instagram. Rubric The app works for selfies too. It suggested 'healthy feels' for this selfie I took with my Sunday face mask. Rubric Atherton is planning to expand Rubric to include on-demand captions, as well as sponsored captions. An Android version is in development too.

