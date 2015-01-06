A Mexican Chain You've Probably Never Heard Of Was Just Named Best In America

Rubio’s Fresh Mexican Grill tastes better than Chipotle, according to a recent Consumer Reportssurvey.

Rubio’s won the Mexican category with a score of 84, topping Chipotle’s 83, reports SeattlePI.com. Taco Bell came in last, with a score of 73.

The Baja-inspired chain has 190 locations and is predominantly found on the West Coast. Chipotle, by comparison, has nearly 1,700 locations across the US.

Consumer Reports polled more than 32,400 subscribers who ranked 65 restaurants.

Rubio’s is best-known for its fish tacos, which are hand-battered and covered in fresh salsa and a cabbage slaw. Other popular menu items include tacos, burritos, and enchiladas.

Rubio’s also offers churros for dessert.

Like Chipotle, Rubio’s emphasises fresh ingredients that are sustainably sourced.

Here are some of the menu items.

Here’s a close-up view of the famous fish tacos:

There’s also a taco with blackened tilapia:

Lobster enchiladas:

Nachos with a craft beer:

Chicken tortilla soup:

