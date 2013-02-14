'Morning Joe' Blasts Marco Rubio: It Looked Like 'He Was Running To Be The Head Of A Fraternity'

Photo: MSNBC

The “Morning Joe” panel slammed Sen. Marco Rubio’s Republican response to the State of the Union this morning, saying Rubio had “performance issues” and saying he “looked like he was running to be the head of a fraternity in college.””I think there were performance issues,” liberal host Mika Brzezinski said. “These things happen when you don’t really know what you’re saying or believe what you’re saying or feel what you’re saying.”



Harold Ford Jr., the former Democratic congressman, agreed with Brzezinski and hit Rubio for his mid-speech reach for a drink of water as unprofessional.

“He looked last night as if he was running to be the head of a fraternity in college,” Ford said. “Fraternity president.”

Conservative host Joe Scarborough called the attention heaped on Rubio’s water reach “a cheap shot.” He said Rubio had “the toughest gig.”

But in the end, Scarborough agreed with the panel that Rubio was underwhelming, lamenting the fact that Rubio didn’t “reach out to a new generation of conservatives.”

“We have to apply our beliefs and our values to the facts that are before us,” Scarborough said. “And it’s what this party hasn’t done. It’s what Mitt Romney could never do. He could never connect the dots to relate to middle America. And Marco, for all of his talents, didn’t do that last night. We have to actually start figuring out a way to relay our message.”

Watch the clip below, courtesy of MSNBC:



Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.