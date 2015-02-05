A Mexican chain you've probably never heard of just beat out Chipotle --  here's what it's like to eat there

A Mexican chain you might not have heard of was just named the best in a Consumer Reports survey.
That chain is Rubio’s, a restaurant known for its fresh fish tacos and sustainable seafood.
People on the East Coast may not be familiar with the franchise, as the chain’s locations are limited to the Pacific coast. The West Coast-based has roughly 190 locations in Colorado, Las Vegas, Utah, Arizona, and California.
In the kitchen, chefs prepare dishes using only the freshest ingredients, such as fresh Hass avocados. 'It has to be hass,' says the restaurant's Facebook page.
The chain is committed to sustaining the environment. This is a picture of a Rubio's-sponsored beach clean up in California.
With its focus on the environment, fresh ingredients, and delicious food, no wonder so many people love Rubio's.
