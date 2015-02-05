A Mexican chain you've probably never heard of just beat out Chipotle --  here's what it's like to eat there

A Mexican chain you might not have heard of was just named the best in a Consumer Reports survey.

That chain is Rubio’s, a restaurant known for its fresh fish tacos and sustainable seafood.

People on the East Coast may not be familiar with the franchise, as the chain’s locations are limited to the Pacific coast. The West Coast-based has roughly 190 locations in Colorado, Las Vegas, Utah, Arizona, and California.

