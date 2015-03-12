How a Mexican food chain you've probably never heard of is beating Chipotle

YouTube/Rubio’s Restaurant Some of the selections at Rubio’s.

A regional Mexican chain that consumers say tastes better than Chipotle is using the biggest criticism of the established brand to its advantage.

Rubio’s Fresh Mexican Grill tastes better than Chipotle, according to a recent Consumer Reports survey.

Amid reports of Chipotle’s high calorie counts, Rubio’s CEO and co-founder Ralph Rubio says he is focused on keeping menu items healthy.

“One of the most important changes to our strategy has been adding more healthy options and being conscious of calories and carbs, because that’s what our customers want,” Rubio told Nation’s Restaurant News.

The brand has added seared seafood and lobster to the menu.

The average Chipotle order contained 1,070 calories, more than half the number the typical adult should eat in a day, according to New York Times blog The Upshot.

The salt and fat contents are also high.

Facebook/Chipotle Chipotle has faced criticism for selling high calorie and sodium foods.

“Most orders at Chipotle give you a close to a full day’s worth of salt (2,400 milligrams) and 75 per cent of a full day’s worth of saturated fat,” the Upshot writers say.

The writers note that an order of fresh tomato salsa has just 20 calories but more sodium than a small bag of Lay’s potato chips.

An example of the average meal was a 1,085-calorie barbacoa burrito with rice, pinto beans, fajita vegetables, roasted chilli corn salsa, cheese, and sour cream.

Rubio’s, which is inspired by Baja California cuisine, has 190 locations and is predominantly found on the West Coast. Chipotle, in comparison, has nearly 1700 locations across the US.

Rubio’s is best known for its fish tacos, which are hand-battered and covered in fresh salsa and a cabbage slaw. Other popular menu items include tacos, burritos, and enchiladas.

Rubio’s also offers churros for dessert.

Like Chipotle, Rubio’s emphasises fresh ingredients that are sustainably sourced.

Hayley Peterson contributed to this story.

