Rubio now says he won't speak on Trump's behalf at the RNC

Don’t expect to see Florida Sen. Marco Rubio on stage at the Republican National Convention this summer as a Donald Trump surrogate.

He clarified that he doesn’t expect to speak at the convention and that if he did, it would be about his own agenda for the party.

“I may not be asked to speak, but if I am at a convention or any Republican gathering for that matter, what I would communicate is the things I believe in,” Rubio said Monday, according to Roll Call.

He noted that because his vision is “substantially different from what Donald is offering,” he’s not sure he’d be asked to speak at the convention.

“I’ve never said I would stand and speak on behalf of someone else’s agenda,” he said. “I would speak about the things I believe in, not somebody else’s platform or on behalf of anyone else for that matter.”

Rubio’s clarification came after he said last month he would “certainly” be willing to speak on Trump’s behalf at the convention. Still, he acknowledged at the time that he might not have a formal role at the RNC in July.

“My sense is I’m gonna go to the convention,” he said last month. “And I don’t know if I’ll have a role in the convention, but I have a lot of people going there that are supporters.”

Rubio went after Trump during the primaries, attacking his character and his ability to serve as president, but has since dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination and said he’d support Trump, the presumptive nominee.

