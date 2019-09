This is 20-year-old Hungarian Marcell Endrey, the guy who holds the world record for solving a 3×3 Rubik’s Cube blindfolded.



He did it in 28.80 secondsĀ earlier this year at the European Rubik’s Cube Championship 2012. Endrey can also do 4×4 and 5×5 cubes blindfolded, though it takes a lot more time.

Skills.

Photo: minus

And here’s a video:



