A high schooler just beat the world record by solving a Rubik's Cube in 5.25 seconds

Jillian D'Onfro

A Pennsylvania high school student named Collin Burns beat the 3x3x3 Rubik’s Cube world record this weekend by solving it in only 5.25 seconds. 

Rubiks CubeYouTube

His time beats the previous record of 5.55 seconds, which has been held by Mats Valk from the Netherlands since 2013.

The World Cube Association confirmed the beat to Mashable, even though its official record database has not yet been updated. 

It sounds incredible, but seeing is believing. Here are the key seconds:

Rubiks CubePlay GIFYouTube

Watch the whole video (which contains a lot of screaming — watch your volume) here:

