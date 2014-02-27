15 Photos That Will Change How You Look At The Blind

Harrison Jacobs
_MG_4195Rubén Plasencia Canino

When Ruben Plasencia Caninobegan brainstorming a new photo project about prejudice, it didn’t take him long to decide on a subject — the blind.

Blind people, he felt, are unique because they are subject to prejudices, but can’t see other people to form their own, at least visually.

With his show “Obscure,” Plasencia wanted to force viewers to look directly into the eyes of people who can’t see.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Plasencia said he wants the photos to force viewers to confront the “incessant prejudices and stereotypes” that we project onto other people everyday.

While 39 million people in the world are blind, many of us never consider what it’s like to live without sight.

“In our society, just a small minority take the trouble to put themselves in the place of a blind person,” Plasencia told Slate.

To begin the project, Plasencia worked with ONCE, Spain’s national organisation for the blind. After spending two months photographing the blind, Plasencia found himself moved by the experience, which he says, “opened my eyes, and my heart, to a whole new world of sensations.”

Plasencia shared some of the striking photos with us below, but you can see the rest (and some of his other projects) at his website.

_MG_4369Rubén Plasencia Canino
_MG_4233Rubén Plasencia Canino
_MG_4200Rubén Plasencia Canino
_MG_4186Rubén Plasencia Canino
_MG_4205Rubén Plasencia Canino
_MG_4299Rubén Plasencia Canino
_MG_4211Rubén Plasencia Canino
_MG_4290Rubén Plasencia Canino
_MG_4328Rubén Plasencia Canino
_MG_4316Rubén Plasencia Canino
_MG_4372Rubén Plasencia Canino
_MG_4306.2Rubén Plasencia Canino
_MG_4342Rubén Plasencia Canino
_MG_4464Rubén Plasencia Canino

