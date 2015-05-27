Philadelphia Phillies GM says fans 'don't understand the game'

The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t been to the postseason since 2011, and after a dismal start to the year has them sitting at 19-28 and fourth in the NL East, some fans have been clamoring for the team to call up highly-touted prospects Aaron Nola and Zach Eflin to the majors.

Both Nola and Eflin are having very successful seasons on the Phillies’ AA affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils. Nola, the seventh overall pick in last year’s draft, is 6-3 with a 1.87 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP. Eflin, acquired in the Jimmy Rollins trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past off-season, is 4-3 with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP.

When speaking with CSN’s Jim Salisbury, Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr. not only shot down the idea of either of the right-handed pitchers getting called up anytime soon, but criticised fans for even suggesting it:

“They don’t understand the game. They don’t understand the process. There’s a process. And then they b**** and complain because we don’t have a plan. There’s a plan in place and we’re sticking with the plan. We can’t do what’s best for the fan. We have to do what’s best for the organisation so the fan can reap the benefit of it later on. That’s the truth.”

After reading Amaro’s comments, fans took to Twitter to air their displeasure:

Ruben Amaro Jr. may be my least favourite person in sports. You sir are an idiot

— The Real Slim Brady (@BradyFriedkin) May 26, 2015

Ruben Amaro Jr. is the biggest disgrace to ever step foot in the city of Philadelphia

— Tom Wendell (@tomwendell) May 26, 2015

I wonder if Ruben Amaro Jr. feels that all those empty blue seats understand the game.

— Kevin Moran (@KevJMo) May 26, 2015

The only thing i dont understand is how ruben amaro still has a job #fireRubenAmaro

— Cletus (@run_cmc3) May 26, 2015

Amaro later appeared on the 94WIP with Howard Eskin to try to clarify his earlier comments:

“I didn’t say they don’t understand. Some fans don’t understand it’s not all Philadelphia fans. That was not the purpose of it. It is some fans who think that bringing [Zach] Eflin and [Aaron] Nola, for instance, to the Major Leagues at this time is the right thing for the organisation. It’s those fans that really quite, don’t know — or bringing young minor league players to the Major Leagues before it’s time for them to really be ready to reap the benefits of being in the Major League. It’s those fans that really don’t understand.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.