This Rube Goldberg Machine Removes The Creme From An Oreo Cookie

With its genius Super Bowl blackout tweet/photo and live tweet-along of the Oscars, Oreo has been on a tear on social media lately.



Now, in another attempt to go viral, Oreo uploaded onto its YouTube page a video of a Rube Goldberg machine that removes the creme from an Oreo cookie.

The overly complicated machine was created by physicist David Neevel, and it involves a hatchet to separate the Oreo cookie and a CNC router table that does away with the creme.

Here’s a look at the process:

Photo: Oreo

If, for some odd reason, you like Oreos but hate the creme and just want the cookie parts, watch the entire video to learn about the process that goes into this anti-creme Rube Goldberg machine:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

