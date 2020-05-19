Watch the elaborate Rube Goldberg machines kids are making to spread coronavirus handwashing tips

Emily B. Hager

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php

  • Students around the world are creating Rube Goldberg machines relating to handwashing and other coronavirus safety tips.
  • Rube Goldberg machines are inventions that perform simple tasks in overly complicated ways.
  • The competition was organised by the granddaughter of Rube Goldberg himself.
  • View more episodes of Business Insider Today on Facebook.

See the machines in action on Business Insider Today »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.