Watch the elaborate Rube Goldberg machines kids are making to spread coronavirus handwashing tips

- Students around the world are creating Rube Goldberg machines relating to handwashing and other coronavirus safety tips.
- Rube Goldberg machines are inventions that perform simple tasks in overly complicated ways.
- The competition was organised by the granddaughter of Rube Goldberg himself.
