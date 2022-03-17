Search

How demand for rubber is displacing thousands of people in Cambodia

Amanda Choy,Andy Ball,Robin Lindsay

  • Southeast Asia supplies most of the world’s natural rubber, and 70% of it is used to make tires.
  • The explosion of rubber plantations in Cambodia has displaced thousands of people.
  • Indigenous communities are still fighting to reclaim land they’ve lost from big rubber producers.

 

