How demand for rubber is displacing thousands of people in Cambodia

- Southeast Asia supplies most of the world’s natural rubber, and 70% of it is used to make tires.
- The explosion of rubber plantations in Cambodia has displaced thousands of people.
- Indigenous communities are still fighting to reclaim land they’ve lost from big rubber producers.
