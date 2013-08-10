RTB Or Real-Time Bidding Is The Future Of Digital And Mobile Advertising -- Who Will Be The Winners And Losers?

Real-time bidding is a kind of automated or programmatic buying of advertising placements.

It is to digital advertising what high-frequency trading is to Wall Street. It involves computerized, algorithm-driven trading that allows for quick buying of ad impressions according to pre-set parameters.

On the desktop, programmatic or automated buying of display ads has already made huge inroads. Its advocates say that it has led to a more transparent and efficient digital ad market. But it is in mobile where programmatic buying may make the most difference. That’s because smartphones are advertising platforms that we carry in our pockets, and with RTB that means marketers can reach us in real-time, and target potential customers according to location and context.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence on real time bidding (RTB), we analyse how it may help solve the mobile advertising CPM problem, detail its recent impact and successes on ad buyers and sellers, examine the potential obstacles to its widespread adoption, and look at how the holy grail of mobile advertising — controls and efficiencies — may be reached through its use.

Here’s an overview of why RTB or real-time bidding could make the difference in mobile, digital advertising’s new frontier:

