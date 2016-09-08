Russian broadcaster RT has offered Nigel Farage his own show

Russia’s state-owned broadcaster RT has offered former UKIP leader Nigel Farage his own television show, according to The Daily Telegraph.

RT, formerly known as Russia Today, wants Farage to help spearhead a programming revamp ahead of the US presidential election in November.

The company has also approached Daily Mail columnist Katie Hopkins to present a lifestyle programme, The Telegraph revealed.

RT was not immediately available for comment.

Farage is no stranger to RT. He has appeared regularly on the broadcaster, including last month when he sent social media users into a spin by sporting a moustache.

He told The Telegraph he had not agreed to front an RT programme, adding: “I’ve appeared on RT occasionally. They are a broadcaster with an audience. They may well have a political agenda, but you can’t ignore them.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.