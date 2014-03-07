Russia's Propaganda Channel Already Has A Map Showing Crimea As Part Of Russia

Update: Here’s the context of the map:

If you want to know how quickly Russia has been making moves in the Ukrainian peninsula in Crimea, take a look at this picture tweeted by journalist Dave Keating:

screenshot/@DaveKeating/Skitch Keating: ‘Russia Today has already changed their map…’

Here’s what has happened so far today:

• Crimea’s new Kremlin-backed government announced that it would ask to join Russia and hold a referendum on March 16.

• Russia’s legislature started the process of accepting the strategic Black Sea port.

• A Crimean politician told Guardian journalist Shaun Walker that “Russia is already part of Russia”.

• Crimea’s deputy prime minster said that Ukrainian soldiers in Crimea were ‘occupiers.’

• The U.S. announced sanctions on select Russians and Americans.

Ukraine and the U.S. both say that the secession vote would be illegitimate without the cooperation of Kiev.

The Kremlin doesn’t seem to care about that argument.

