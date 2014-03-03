The Hilarious Way Russia's Official Propaganda Network Covers The Situation In Ukraine

Want a different perspective on the crisis in Ukraine?

Check out RT.com, the state Russian broadcaster that’s tasked with improving Russia’s image abroad (AKA: propaganda).

The top stories currently are about how Crimea doesn’t need governance from Kiev, and how thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing to live in Russia.

Then there’s this story titled: Tea, sandwiches, music, photos with self-defence forces mark peaceful Sunday in Simferopol. (via Derek Thompson)

It’s all about how the Crimean capital is one big party today, with everyone excited at the presence of “self-defence forces.”

And this is just on a whole nother level.

And of course lots of images of locals showing their allegiance to Russia and Lenin.

And then from their Twitter account, some great snark.

Seriously, Wut?! Kerry tells Russia 'one doesn't invade country on phony pretext' http://t.co/Dmz955uDJu @Gayane_RT — RT (@RT_com) March 2, 2014

