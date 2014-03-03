The Hilarious Way Russia's Official Propaganda Network Covers The Situation In Ukraine

Joe Weisenthal

Want a different perspective on the crisis in Ukraine?

Check out RT.com, the state Russian broadcaster that’s tasked with improving Russia’s image abroad (AKA: propaganda).

The top stories currently are about how Crimea doesn’t need governance from Kiev, and how thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing to live in Russia.

Screen Shot 2014 03 02 at 3.59.55 PMRT

Then there’s this story titled: Tea, sandwiches, music, photos with self-defence forces mark peaceful Sunday in Simferopol. (via Derek Thompson)

It’s all about how the Crimean capital is one big party today, with everyone excited at the presence of “self-defence forces.”

Screen Shot 2014 03 02 at 4.02.10 PMRT.com
Screen Shot 2014 03 02 at 4.02.44 PMRT
Screen Shot 2014 03 02 at 4.03.15 PMrt.com

And this is just on a whole nother level.

Screen Shot 2014 03 02 at 4.03.45 PMRT

And of course lots of images of locals showing their allegiance to Russia and Lenin.

Screen Shot 2014 03 02 at 4.04.35 PMRT

And then from their Twitter account, some great snark.

