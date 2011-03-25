Burned Twitter Developers Launch Competitor

Some Twitter developers who are unhappy about Twitter’s increasing control of its ecosystem have started an alternative called rStat.us, ReadWriteWeb reports.



The service is compatible with Status.net, an open source Twitter-like service with an enterprise focus, so maybe it can get a few early users that way.

The problem is that by now Twitter is absolutely huge, and has strong network effects, which makes it hard to imagine this project is viable.

Here’s how it could possibly work, however:

If developers love this platform better than Twitter and start making apps that are more useful than the usual Twitter apps;

If someone like UberMedia, Bill Gross’ rollup of Twitter apps, which is in a low-level war with Twitter and which many people think might start a Twitter competitor, integrates it into his apps, through which about 20% of Twitter activity pass.

This was a long time coming and shows the perils of starting a platform and then attacking the developers on that platform.

Don’t Miss: Meet Bill Gross, The “Total Badass Swashbuckler” With 100 Startups And 8 IPOs To His Name →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.