President Obama Is Into Jon Stewart's "Rally To Restore Sanity"

President Obama stopped by Richmond, Va. Wednesday for a “small-group suburban discussion” and offered what Politico describes as “a ringing endorsement for ‘Daily Show’ host Jon Stewart’s upcoming Rally to Restore Sanity.“



From Politico:

I was amused — Jon Stewart, you know, the host of The Daily Show, apparently he’s going to host a rally called something like Americans in favour of a return to sanity, or something like that,” Obama told a crowd gathered around a living room in a comfortable suburban home. “And his point was 70 per cent of the people – it doesn’t matter what political affiliation –70 per cent of folks are just like you. They go about their business. They work hard every day. They’re looking after their families. They don’t go around calling people names. They don’t make stuff up.”

Here’s the video:



