Here's what happens when a RPG is fired at 40cm of bulletproof glass

Earlier this week a video uploaded to YouTube purportedly shows what happens when a Russian RPG-7 (rocket-propelled grenade) is fired at 45 sheets of bulletproof glass (approximately 40cm).
An RPG is a portable, shoulder-fired, anti-tank weapon system that fires rockets equipped with an explosive warhead.
Here’s a side shot of an RPG:
Here’s the target, 45 layers of bulletproof glass:
Here we go:
Here’s the RGP on its way towards the 16-inch thick bulletproof glass:
And here it is in slow motion:
Here’s the end result:
The video shows that the bulletproof glass was no match for the RGP. The warhead was able to pierce through the bulletproof glass.
Here’s the full video:
