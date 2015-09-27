Here's what happens when a RPG is fired at 40cm of bulletproof glass

Earlier this week a video uploaded to YouTube purportedly shows what happens when a Russian RPG-7 (rocket-propelled grenade) is fired at 45 sheets of bulletproof glass (approximately 40cm).

An RPG is a portable, shoulder-fired, anti-tank weapon system that fires rockets equipped with an explosive warhead.

Here’s a side shot of an RPG:

Here’s the target, 45 layers of bulletproof glass:

Here we go:

Here’s the RGP on its way towards the 16-inch thick bulletproof glass:

And here it is in slow motion:

Here’s the end result:

The video shows that the bulletproof glass was no match for the RGP. The warhead was able to pierce through the bulletproof glass.

Here’s the full video:

