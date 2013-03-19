Honda Finally Decides Which Ad Agencies Will Get Its Creative [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



After a lengthy creative review in which RPA, Honda’s ad agency of 27 years, stood to lose its main account, the car company has made a decision about which ad agency will do what. While RPA will be able to keep the Honda business, Mullen gets Acura and MediaVest will handle new media. 72andSunny and The Martin Agency were also in the running. As a reminder, here’s the Ferris Bueller Super Bowl ad RPA made for Honda in 2012:

Sharon Rothstein is Starbucks’ new CMO. She was formerly the SVP of marketing at Sephora and has also held positions at P&G and Starwood.

Three ex-Google employees raised $1.87 million in a funding round for a mobile advertising startup called Namo Media. It works with native mobile ads and aims to help its aesthetics and distribution placement. Google Ventures led the funding round.

Adweek thinks that these were the winners and losers of SXSW.

After a decade, Pepperidge Farm’s Milano cookies are getting TV commercials. Y&R NY did the creative.

Coca-Cola is receiving the “Brand Icon” award at the Clio’s in May.

This is the last part of Oreo’s “Cookie vs. Creme” campaign. And it’s called the Super Important Test. It’s pretty silly, so you probably want to check it out.

