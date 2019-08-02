9 royals who rejected their titles, and the surprising reasons why

- Japan’s Princess Mako became the most recent royal to reject a title in October.
- As a female, the princess had to give up the title in order to marry a “commoner.”
- Mako follows a long line of royals who have rejected their titles for surprising reasons.
At the time, the Church of England did not allow divorcees to marry in church. Therefore, Edward could no longer remain head of state — and subsequently, head of the church — if he wanted to marry Simpson.
He passed the throne down to his brother, George VI, who would later pass on the throne to the current Queen, Elizabeth II.
Edward was given a replacement title — he and Simpson became the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, but were not allowed HRH status.
Although the pair divorced in 2001, Ubolratana still isn’t allowed HRH status — but instead goes by “Tunkramom Ying,” which translates to “Daughter to the Queen Regent,” the publication reports.
The ex-royal embarked on an acting career after returning to Thailand in 2001, starring in Thai films “Where The Miracle Happens” (2008), “My Best Bodyguard” (2010), and “Together” (2012), according to IMDb.
He was granted a British HRH and Duke of Edinburgh title on the eve of his wedding on November 20, 1947, according to Britannica.
The couple’s children, Peter Phillips and Zara Phillips, were subsequently born without royal titles.
The couple have three children: Princess Leonore (age 7), Prince Nicolas (age 6), and Princess Adrienne (age 3).
“There have been many discussions about my use of title in a commercial context lately,” she wrote in an Instagram post in August 2019.
Initially, they said they intended to “step back” from their senior roles, and still carry out duties on behalf of the Queen.
However, Prince Harry announced that they wouldn’t be able to do this without public funds.
The couple’s son, Archie, was not given a royal title upon birth.
As a female member of Japan’s imperial royal family, Mako’s decision to wed a “commoner” means she will no longer have a royal title, according to Japan’s 1947 Imperial House Law, The Japan Times previously reported.