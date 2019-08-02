9 royals who rejected their titles, and the surprising reasons why

King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so that he could marry an American divorcee, Wallis Simpson, in 1937.

At the time, the Church of England did not allow divorcees to marry in church. Therefore, Edward could no longer remain head of state — and subsequently, head of the church — if he wanted to marry Simpson.

He passed the throne down to his brother, George VI, who would later pass on the throne to the current Queen, Elizabeth II.

Edward was given a replacement title — he and Simpson became the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, but were not allowed HRH status.