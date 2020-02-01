8 royals who rejected their titles, and the surprising reasons why

Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son, baby Archie, at Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced that they will stop using their HRH titles in an official capacity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will cease all royal duties and stop using their titles from Spring 2020, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced earlier in January.

The couple’s son, Archie Harrison, was born without a royal title.

It’s more common than you might think; plenty of royals have rejected their titles in the past, like Princess Ubolratana of Thailand who gave up her title to marry an American and remain in the country after studying at MIT.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so that he could marry an American divorcee, Wallis Simpson, in 1937.

AP Images

King Edward gave up his title to marry Wallis Simpson, a twice-divorced American woman, in the summer of 1937.

At the time, the Church of England did not allow divorcees to marry in church. Therefore, Edward could no longer remain Head of State – and subsequently, head of the church – if he wanted to marry Simpson.

He passed the throne down to his brother, George VI, who would later pass on the throne to our current Queen, Elizabeth II.

But it wasn’t all bad, as Edward was given a replacement title. He and Simpson became the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, but were not allowed HRH status.

Thailand’s Princess Ubolratana dropped her title for a similar reason.

AP Images

By choosing to marry a “commoner,” Peter Jensen, an American she met while attending MIT, Princess Ubolratana was forced to give up her royal status, according to The Guardian.

Although the pair divorced in 2001, Ubolratana still isn’t allowed HRH status – but instead goes by “Tunkramom Ying,” which translates to “Daughter to the Queen Regent,” the publication reports.

The ex-royal embarked on an acting career after returning to Thailand in 2001, starring in Thai films “Where The Miracle Happens” (2008), “My Best Bodyguard” (2010) and “Together” (2012).

According to the Financial Times, Ubolratana tried to start a career in politics last year – even attempting to run for prime minister – but her efforts were ultimately blocked by her brother, King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Prince Philip had to reject titles from his home countries in order to marry into the British royal family.

Hannah McKay/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images

In order for Prince Philip to marry Queen Elizabeth, Philip – who was born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark – had to reject the royal title granted to him by his birthplace, Denmark, so he could become a British royal.

The couple’s only daughter, Princess Anne, married Mark Phillips in 1973. It is said Phillips was offered an Earldom by the Queen, but turned her offer down for reasons unknown to the public.

Bettmann/ Getty Images.

The couple’s children, Peter Phillips and Zara Phillips, were subsequently born without royal titles.

Sweden’s Princess Madeleine married Christopher O’Neill, a British-American businessman, at the Royal Palace in Stockholm in 2013.

AP Photo/TT, Jonas Ekstromer

In order for O’Neill to claim his royal title, however, he would have had to take the family’s surname, Bernadotte, and give up his American and British citizenship – which he declined to do. Similarly, Madeleine chose not to take O’Neill’s name, so she could keep her royal status.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Princess Leonore, in 2014.

Norway’s Princess Martha Louise announced that she would stop using her title for “commercial contexts.” The royal had previously been using her title to promote her spiritual tour with her boyfriend, Shaman Durek, “The Princess and the Shaman.”

AP Photo/Michael Probst

“There have been many discussions about my use of title in a commercial context lately,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“The fact that I used Princess in the title of my tour, I have said before that I am very sorry, and I still stand by that. It was a mistake and I understand that it provokes when the princess title is used this way.

“The discussions are something I have taken seriously, and in collaboration with my family we have found that it is best that we make some changes,” she added.

“We have therefore jointly come to the conclusion that I use the title princess when I represent the Royal House, do my official assignments at home and abroad, and in private contexts.

“From now on I will not use my princess title in a commercial context. That is, in all commercial contexts, I only use Martha Louise.”

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the most recent royals to reject titles, as they were told they couldn’t gain financial independence while remaining members of the royal family.

Dominic Lipinski/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images

Markle and Prince Harry recently announced they would not use their HRH titles in an official capacity as they embark on a new life in Canada.

Initially, the couple said they intended to “step back” from their senior roles, and still carry out duties on behalf of the Queen.

However, Prince Harry announced that they wouldn’t be able to do this without public funds.

The couple’s son, Archie, was not given a royal title upon birth.

Read more:

Meghan

Markle and Prince Harry’s son will get a royal title after all, but it’s not what you think

Prince Harry implied that it was his decision to leave the royal family, not Meghan Markle’s

10 royal-protocol rules Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer have to follow

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.