15 times royals broke tradition at their weddings

In her wedding vows to Prince Charles, Diana promised to “love him, comfort him, honor him, and keep him, in sickness and in health.” The 1662 Anglican Book of Common Prayer also includes a wife’s promise to “obey him,” which Diana was the first royal to omit.
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Princess Eugenie also removed “obey” from their royal wedding vows.
Prince William broke with royal tradition by choosing Prince Harry to be his best man for his 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.
British royal weddings technically don’t include a best man or maid of honor in the proceedings — only “supporters.” But that hasn’t stopped royals from breaking protocol and giving someone the honorary title, anyway.
Middleton also veered from this tradition, choosing her sister Pippa Middleton as her maid of honor.
“The theme of the wedding was to be very classical, very imaginative and stylish,” Cairns said.”Where William and Kate’s cake broke with tradition was that she made it very clear she didn’t want a cake as tall as some of the previous royal wedding cakes.”
The cake also featured sugar paste instead of royal icing, Cairns said.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they secretly married three days before their televised royal wedding in 2018.
“Three days before our wedding, we got married,” she told Winfrey. “No one knows that, but we called the archbishop and we just said, ‘This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.’ So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”
For their public ceremony, Harry returned the favor and chose William as his best man.
“The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th,” the palace announced in a tweet in 2018.
In a royal wedding first, Markle walked herself down half of the aisle, then was accompanied by Prince Charles for the second half.
Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, was originally planning to walk Markle down the aisle, but he did not attend the wedding following reports that he accepted money to stage tabloid photos of himself.
Markle and Harry’s wedding featured a sermon by Episcopal priest Bishop Michael Curry, not a member of the Church of England per royal tradition.
According to royal protocol, only British priests and senior members of the Church of England are invited to speak at royal weddings.
Markle and Harry’s officiant Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury and the leader of the Church of England, gave Curry his blessing via social media, calling him “a brilliant pastor, stunning preacher and someone with a great gift for sharing the good news of Jesus Christ.”
During his sermon, Curry made waves on Twitter with his focus on civil rights and explicit references to the Black experience. He spoke about love’s “power to change the world,” recited lines from an African American spiritual, and quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.”
Harry and Markle opted for a lemon sponge cake with elderflower syrup, lemon curd, and buttercream instead of the traditional fruitcake.
The cake contained 200 lemons, 500 eggs, and 44 pounds (20kg) of butter, flour, and sugar, as well as 10 bottles of elderflower cordial from Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate.
Prince Harry opted for a platinum wedding ring instead of the traditional Welsh gold.
In a royal tradition dating back nearly a century, Markle’s wedding ring was made from Welsh gold by royal court jewelers Cleave and Company. Harry’s ring was also made by Cleave and Company, but he broke from royal tradition by choosing a platinum wedding band with a textured finish.
Princess Eugenie didn’t wear a veil at her 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.
Eugenie’s wedding dress was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos and featured a neckline that folded around the shoulders, a low back, and a long, flowing train. Instead of a veil, she opted for the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara with diamonds and emeralds.
She also chose her sister, Princess Beatrice, as her maid of honor.
Beatrice helped Eugenie fit her long train into the Aston Martin DB10 she and Brooksbank would drive to their evening reception at Royal Lodge.
Eugenie also broke from royal tradition by wearing a reception dress by an American designer instead of a British one.
“The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Insider’s Mikhaila Friel.
Instead of a custom-made wedding dress, Beatrice wore a Norman Hartnell gown that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth.