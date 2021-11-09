15 times royals broke tradition at their weddings

Markle and Harry’s wedding featured a sermon by Episcopal priest Bishop Michael Curry, not a member of the Church of England per royal tradition.

According to royal protocol, only British priests and senior members of the Church of England are invited to speak at royal weddings.

Markle and Harry’s officiant Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury and the leader of the Church of England, gave Curry his blessing via social media, calling him “a brilliant pastor, stunning preacher and someone with a great gift for sharing the good news of Jesus Christ.”

During his sermon, Curry made waves on Twitter with his focus on civil rights and explicit references to the Black experience. He spoke about love’s “power to change the world,” recited lines from an African American spiritual, and quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.”