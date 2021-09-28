12 photos of royals having a blast at Disney parks

King Mohammed V of Morocco visited Disneyland in 1958. King Mohammed V of Morocco with Walt Disney in 1958. Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images King Mohammed was one of the first heads of state to visit Disneyland . He’s pictured with Walt Disney during his visit.

Walt Disney and his wife presented King Baudouin of Belgium with a memento of his visit to Disneyland in 1959. King Baudouin of Belgium visits Disneyland in 1959. Don Brinn/AP Walt Disney gave the visiting monarch a personal tour through the amusement park, and he even took him on a few rides.

Princess Michiko and Crown Prince Akihito of Japan visited Disneyland in 1960. Princess Michiko and Crown Prince Akihito of Japan at Disneyland in 1960. Dick Strobel/AP They rode on an Italian boat that runs on rails around a miniature Matterhorn mountain, ending with a splash into a pool of water.

That same year, Princess Margaretha of Sweden, then-Princess Margrethe of Denmark, and Princess Astrid of Norway took a spin in the classic teacup ride. From left to right: Princess Margaretha of Sweden, then-Princess Margrethe of Denmark, and Princess Astrid of Norway in 1960. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images After the Danish constitution was amended to allow women in the line of succession, Princess Margrethe of Denmark became queen in 1972 and continues to reign today.

Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia rode “It’s A Small World” at Disneyland in 1967. Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia at Disneyland in 1967. GB/AP Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia was in town to deliver a speech at UCLA, so naturally he stopped at Disneyland to ride “It’s A Small World.”

Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako of Japan met Mickey Mouse in 1975. Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako of Japan at Disneyland in 1975. AP Disneyland’s Ambassador to the World Kathy Smith, second from left, joined Emperor Hirohito, right, and Empress Nagako during the royal couple’s visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

At Disneyland in Tokyo in 2006, Princess Aiko and her parents, Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, were greeted by Mickey Mouse. Princess Aiko, Crown Prince Naruhito, and Crown Princess Masako at Disneyland Tokyo in 2006. Stringer/Reuters Tokyo Disneyland opened in 1983.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, visited Disneyland with her 3-year-old daughter Princess Beatrice in 1991. Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice at Disneyland in 1991. Bob Galbraith/AP Today, Princess Beatrice travels with celebrities like Karlie Kloss and Ellie Goulding

She also visited Disneyland Paris in 2001 for daughter Princess Eugenie’s 11th birthday. The Duchess of York with Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie at Disneyland Paris in 2001. PA Images via Getty Images Eugenie celebrated her 11th birthday by riding the park’s attractions and meeting characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Princess Diana took Prince William and Prince Harry on vacation to Disney World in 1993. Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry at Walt Disney World in 1993. Stringer/Reuters Princess Diana is in the back row on the right. Prince Harry is sitting in the front row on the left. At the time, an Orlando resident, Marilyn Emrick, told the Orlando Sentinel that Diana seemed to be enjoying herself. She “looked like a typical tourist walking around Disney World,” Emrick said. “She was relaxed.”

She did her best to avoid photographers, but the paparazzi notoriously hounded her. Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry hide from photographers. Chris O’Meara/AP In an HBO documentary called “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy,” Prince Harry remembered his mother as “a total kid through and through.” “One of her mottos to me was ‘You can be as naughty as you want, just don’t get caught,'” he said.