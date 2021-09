12 photos of royals having a blast at Disney parks

King Mohammed was one of the first heads of state to visit Disneyland . He’s pictured with Walt Disney during his visit.

Walt Disney and his wife presented King Baudouin of Belgium with a memento of his visit to Disneyland in 1959.

King Baudouin of Belgium visits Disneyland in 1959. Don Brinn/AP

Walt Disney gave the visiting monarch a personal tour through the amusement park, and he even took him on a few rides.