20 times royals recycled their favourite outfits

Kate Middleton is known for recycling some of her best looks, but she’s not the only royal who likes to rewear outfits.

Prince Charles recently told British Vogue that he likes repairing his shoes and having his old suits patched up so he can continue to wear them.

Princess Diana had old evening gowns altered to make them look brand-new.

Meghan Markle and Princess Anne have also recycled dresses.

Kate Middleton first wore this Zara blazer at the 2012 London Olympics.

John Stillwell/Getty Images The duchess styled the blazer differently the second time around.

The Zara blazer Middleton wore at the 2012 London Olympics retailed for $US99.90 at the time, according to What Kate Wore. She originally paired it with a polka-dot shirt.

In November, the Duchess of Cambridge rewore the statement piece with a cream shirt and a gold charm necklace in a video shared to the Kensington Palace Instagram account.

Middleton wore this Jenny Packham dress during a 2016 royal tour of India, and then again at a gala for Place2Be.

POOL New/Reuters and Chris Jackson/Getty Images Middleton paired the dress with the same clutch both times.

Middleton ditched the matching shawl the second time she wore the gown. However, she did choose to accessorize the look with the same clutch.

The duchess loves to wear this Luisa Spagnoli skirt suit again and again.

Getty/Chris Jackson, Joseph Johnson, WPA Pool Middleton seems to love this skirt suit.

Middleton wore the skirt suit in 2011, 2014, and 2017.

Middleton has worn this floral Alexander McQueen gown to two different events, and the second time she had it slightly altered.

Samir Hussein/Karwai Tang/Getty Images On the left is the original Alexander McQueen dress Kate Middleton wore to the 2017 BAFTAs.

She first wore the garment during the 2017 BAFTAs.

In March, the duchess wore the dress again during a visit to the National Portrait Gallery but had it altered to include cap sleeves.

Middleton first wore this Alexander McQueen dress in 2012, and then again at the 2020 BAFTAs.

Mark Large/Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton had the sleeves of this dress altered.

Middleton wore the original design in 2012 to an official dinner hosted by Malaysia’s Head of State. The royal pulled it out of her closet again for the 2020 BAFTAs. However, she had the sleeves altered so that they would no longer be sheer.

The Duchess of Cambridge first wore a $US1,300 Gucci blouse in March 2019 and then again in November 2020.

Arthur Edwards/Getty Images Middleton wore the blouse backward both times.

Both times that Middleton wore the blouse she purposely had it on backward. According to photos on Net-a-Porter and the item description, the buttons are meant to be worn on the back of the blouse but Middleton had them showing in the front.

Meghan Markle wore this Stella McCartney cape dress to two royal engagements in 2018.

John Stillwell/ AFP/ Getty Images and Chris Jackson/ Getty Images Markle chose similar accessories both times.

Markle first wore the $US2,000 garment to the Queen’s birthday celebrations in 2018. She paired it with a gold Naeem Kham clutch and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

She pulled the dress out again for the 2018 Invictus Games opening ceremony but opted for different accessories. Markle wore a bespoke Dior satin clutch, Birks sapphire and diamond drop earrings, and Stuart Weitzman nude heels.

Markle debuted this House of Nonie trench dress in July 2018, and then wore it again in October 2019.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Markle wore this dress a second time during a royal tour of Africa.

Markle wore her hair in a low bun both times.

Princess Diana first wore this blue floral skirt suit to Wimbledon in 1981. She then wore the skirt with a simple white blouse to a polo match.

PA Images/Tim Graham/Getty Images Princess Diana wore the floral suit in two different ways.

Princess Diana opted for a more subtle look the second time around, pairing the same floral skirt with red flats and a tan-coloured belt.

Princess Diana first wore this Catherine Walker dress to a reception in 1986. She had the sleeves removed before wearing it again in 1990.

Tim Graham/Getty Images Princess Diana altered some of her outfits to give them a whole new look.

The long sleeves were removed to create a strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Princess Diana wore this striped bubble dress two different ways in 1987.

Julian Parker/Maureen Donaldson/Getty Images Princess Diana wore the skirt with a blue blazer first.

Diana switched up the colour of her blazer the second time she wore the striped dress.

Princess Diana wore this Mondi polka-dot dress in 1985 and 1986.

Princess Diana Archive/Tim Graham/Getty Images Princess Diana was a big fan of wearing red.

Diana wore the dress with a matching red coat and hat in 1985.

In 1986, she wore it again with an oversized, red-and-white sweatshirt and matching polka-dot socks.

Princess Diana made some subtle changes to this red houndstooth Moschino suit.

Princess Diana Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Princess Diana loved to match her accessories.

To attend a 1991 event in Canada, Princess Diana wore the suit jacket with a wide-brimmed hat and veil. She also matched her black-and-white skirt with a ribbon in the same pattern.

She was photographed wearing the look again in 1992 but switched it up slightly by adding a black ribbon to her jacket.

Princess Diana debuted this Victor Edelstein polka-dot dress in 1986 and then wore it again in 1987.

Princess Diana Archive/Tim Graham/Getty Images Princess Diana loved patterned dresses.

Princess Diana had the peplum detail removed from around the waist.

Prince Charles has been wearing this Anderson & Sheppard tweed coat since the 1980s.

Chris Jackson/Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Prince Charles has worn this coat over and over again for years.

Prince Charles wore the tweed coat to attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the royal family in 2012, and then again in 2018 for a royal engagement.

Prince Charles has also recycled this camel coat.

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images Prince Charles has been open about his love for sustainable fashion.

When he isn’t wearing the tweed Anderson & Sheppard jacket, Prince Charles likes to attend events in this overcoat.

He wore it in 2018 while attending the Christmas Day service with the royal family and then again in February while visiting the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre.

Princess Anne is a fan of this cream coat.

Tim Graham/John Stillwell/Getty Images Princess Anne has worn this coat multiple times.

Princess Anne first wore this coat to the Royal Ascot in 1980.

She wore it again to a garden party in 2015 and paired it with a wide-brimmed hat.

Princess Anne first wore this teal coatdress in 1991.

Tim Graham/Georges De Keerle Princess Anne wore the coatdress again 14 years later.

Princess Anne wore the statement outfit again when she attended Prince Charles’ wedding to Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005.

Princess Anne first wore this pleated pink dress with a coordinating floral jacket to her daughter’s wedding in 2011.

Jeff Mitchell/Max Mumby/Getty Images Princess Anne wore the same gloves and necklace both times.

The princess wore it again with a hat to the Royal Ascot in 2012.

Princess Anne recycled this green coatdress in June 2019.

Karwai Tang/WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Anne wore this dress twice in June 2019.

Princess Anne wore this mint-green coat to the Royal Ascot in June 2019. She also wore it to a garden party hosted by Queen Elizabeth II a month later.

Princess Anne kept this floral dress in her closet for over 20 years.

Princess Diana Archive/Max Mumby/Getty Images Princess Anne first wore this dress to Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding.

Princess Anne debuted this ruffled dress with yellow flowers at Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding in 1981.

She pulled it out of her closet again in July 2008 for her cousin’s wedding.

