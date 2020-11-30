20 times royals recycled their favourite outfits

- Kate Middleton is known for recycling some of her best looks, but she’s not the only royal who likes to rewear outfits.
- Prince Charles recently told British Vogue that he likes repairing his shoes and having his old suits patched up so he can continue to wear them.
- Princess Diana had old evening gowns altered to make them look brand-new.
- Meghan Markle and Princess Anne have also recycled dresses.
Kate Middleton first wore this Zara blazer at the 2012 London Olympics.
The Zara blazer Middleton wore at the 2012 London Olympics retailed for $US99.90 at the time, according to What Kate Wore. She originally paired it with a polka-dot shirt.
In November, the Duchess of Cambridge rewore the statement piece with a cream shirt and a gold charm necklace in a video shared to the Kensington Palace Instagram account.
Middleton wore this Jenny Packham dress during a 2016 royal tour of India, and then again at a gala for Place2Be.
Middleton ditched the matching shawl the second time she wore the gown. However, she did choose to accessorize the look with the same clutch.
The duchess loves to wear this Luisa Spagnoli skirt suit again and again.
Middleton wore the skirt suit in 2011, 2014, and 2017.
Middleton has worn this floral Alexander McQueen gown to two different events, and the second time she had it slightly altered.
She first wore the garment during the 2017 BAFTAs.
In March, the duchess wore the dress again during a visit to the National Portrait Gallery but had it altered to include cap sleeves.
Middleton first wore this Alexander McQueen dress in 2012, and then again at the 2020 BAFTAs.
Middleton wore the original design in 2012 to an official dinner hosted by Malaysia’s Head of State. The royal pulled it out of her closet again for the 2020 BAFTAs. However, she had the sleeves altered so that they would no longer be sheer.
The Duchess of Cambridge first wore a $US1,300 Gucci blouse in March 2019 and then again in November 2020.
Both times that Middleton wore the blouse she purposely had it on backward. According to photos on Net-a-Porter and the item description, the buttons are meant to be worn on the back of the blouse but Middleton had them showing in the front.
Meghan Markle wore this Stella McCartney cape dress to two royal engagements in 2018.
Markle first wore the $US2,000 garment to the Queen’s birthday celebrations in 2018. She paired it with a gold Naeem Kham clutch and Manolo Blahnik pumps.
She pulled the dress out again for the 2018 Invictus Games opening ceremony but opted for different accessories. Markle wore a bespoke Dior satin clutch, Birks sapphire and diamond drop earrings, and Stuart Weitzman nude heels.
Markle debuted this House of Nonie trench dress in July 2018, and then wore it again in October 2019.
Markle wore her hair in a low bun both times.
Princess Diana first wore this blue floral skirt suit to Wimbledon in 1981. She then wore the skirt with a simple white blouse to a polo match.
Princess Diana opted for a more subtle look the second time around, pairing the same floral skirt with red flats and a tan-coloured belt.
Princess Diana first wore this Catherine Walker dress to a reception in 1986. She had the sleeves removed before wearing it again in 1990.
The long sleeves were removed to create a strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline.
Princess Diana wore this striped bubble dress two different ways in 1987.
Diana switched up the colour of her blazer the second time she wore the striped dress.
Princess Diana wore this Mondi polka-dot dress in 1985 and 1986.
Diana wore the dress with a matching red coat and hat in 1985.
In 1986, she wore it again with an oversized, red-and-white sweatshirt and matching polka-dot socks.
Princess Diana made some subtle changes to this red houndstooth Moschino suit.
To attend a 1991 event in Canada, Princess Diana wore the suit jacket with a wide-brimmed hat and veil. She also matched her black-and-white skirt with a ribbon in the same pattern.
She was photographed wearing the look again in 1992 but switched it up slightly by adding a black ribbon to her jacket.
Princess Diana debuted this Victor Edelstein polka-dot dress in 1986 and then wore it again in 1987.
Princess Diana had the peplum detail removed from around the waist.
Prince Charles has been wearing this Anderson & Sheppard tweed coat since the 1980s.
Prince Charles wore the tweed coat to attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the royal family in 2012, and then again in 2018 for a royal engagement.
Prince Charles has also recycled this camel coat.
When he isn’t wearing the tweed Anderson & Sheppard jacket, Prince Charles likes to attend events in this overcoat.
He wore it in 2018 while attending the Christmas Day service with the royal family and then again in February while visiting the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre.
Princess Anne is a fan of this cream coat.
Princess Anne first wore this coat to the Royal Ascot in 1980.
She wore it again to a garden party in 2015 and paired it with a wide-brimmed hat.
Princess Anne first wore this teal coatdress in 1991.
Princess Anne wore the statement outfit again when she attended Prince Charles’ wedding to Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005.
Princess Anne first wore this pleated pink dress with a coordinating floral jacket to her daughter’s wedding in 2011.
The princess wore it again with a hat to the Royal Ascot in 2012.
Princess Anne recycled this green coatdress in June 2019.
Princess Anne wore this mint-green coat to the Royal Ascot in June 2019. She also wore it to a garden party hosted by Queen Elizabeth II a month later.
Princess Anne kept this floral dress in her closet for over 20 years.
Princess Anne debuted this ruffled dress with yellow flowers at Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding in 1981.
She pulled it out of her closet again in July 2008 for her cousin’s wedding.
