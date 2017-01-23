Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed in a car accident

Cork Gaines
Yordano VenturaEd Zurga/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher was killed early Sunday morning during a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, according to several reports.

Ventura’s agent confirmed the news to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com. Ventura was 25 years old.

Ventura had been a mainstay in the Royals’ rotation the last three seasons, finishing sixth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2014. He won a World Series ring with the Royals in 2015.

El Caribe in the Dominican Republic posted photos that are reportedly of the vehicle that Ventura was in.

 

