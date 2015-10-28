Royals pitcher starts Game 1 of World Series after reportedly learning of his father's death

The father of Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Edinson Volquez died on Tuesday, just hours before his son was slated to start Game 1 of the World Series, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes.

It is unclear how Volquez’ father died, however, he was 63, according to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.

According to Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star, the Royals could not confirm the death of Volquez’ father, but that ESPN reported that Volquez learned about the death on the way to Kauffman Stadium for Game 1.

Royals say can’t confirm death of Volquez’s father, say Volquez has no knowledge of it as ESPN reports he learned of it on way to park.

— Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) October 28, 2015

Volquez did start Game 1 as scheduled.

