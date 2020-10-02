The most expensive outfits royals have worn, from $75,000 gowns to $4,000 coats

Kate Middleton served beer on a 2019 trip to Ireland while wearing a $2,480 Missoni dress. Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast. Samir Hussein/Getty Images The dress is currently sold out on Net-A-Porter.

Princess Beatrice’s much-talked-about Philip Treacy fascinator from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding cost around $3,300. Princess Beatrice at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Beatrice’s memorable fascinator, which became known as the “ toilet seat hat ,” was a custom Philip Treacy design with an estimated $3,300 price tag , according to People magazine. Beatrice later auctioned off the hat for charity, and it sold for $131,000.

Meghan Markle wore a $3,490 Oscar de la Renta dress in 2021 in her first appearance since announcing her second pregnancy. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Spotify’s virtual Stream On. Spotify/YouTube The lemon-print Oscar de la Renta dress was available at Saks Fifth Avenue for $3,490. She paired the dress with simple gold jewelry and wore her hair in waves. Alongside Prince Harry, she made the surprise appearance during a virtual Spotify event in February 2021.

Middleton honored St. Patrick’s Day in 2019 with a $4,000 emerald Alexander McQueen coat. Kate Middleton in 2019. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images She completed the look with a shamrock brooch from the royal family’s private collection and a $676 (£510) floral fascinator from Lock & Co.

Princess Eugenie announced her engagement in a $5,175 Erdem dress she once wore for a Harper’s Bazaar photo shoot. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announce their engagement in 2018. Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images In the September 2016 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Eugenie took the magazine through a day in her life

Markle wore a $5,595 sparkly blue gown by Roland Mouret to a Cirque du Soleil performance in 2019. Meghan Markle in 2019. WPA Pool/Getty Images Markle wore the nearly-$6,000 dress hours after wearing a $35 dress from H&M

On a trip to Paris in 2017, Middleton wore a Chanel outfit that cost around $10,000. Kate Middleton in Paris. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Middleton’s Chanel tweed dress, belt, and micro-lady bag cost over $10,000 , according to Marie Claire.

Prince Harry’s custom Dege & Skinner wedding uniform cost around $10,246. Prince Harry on his wedding day. Prince Harry/Indigo/Getty Images Prince Harry wore the uniform of the Blues and Royals, the regiment he served with in Afghanistan, on his wedding day. Dege & Skinner’s managing director, William Skinner, told GQ in 2018 that a similar uniform coat would cost £6,500 ($8,484) and the pants would cost £1,350 ($1,762).

Prince George wore a miniature version of his uncle’s Dege & Skinner uniform — with a similar price tag — as a page boy at the wedding. Prince George at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. WPA Pool/Getty Images Instead of military rank detailing like his uncle’s uniform, Prince George’s coat was embroidered with his initials , Skinner told GQ.

Kate Middleton has worn this $10,605 Alexander McQueen ball gown to several events. On the left is the original Alexander McQueen dress Kate Middleton wore to the 2017 BAFTAs. Samir Hussein/Karwai Tang/Getty Images Middleton first wore the floral gown to the BAFTAs in 2017 with an off-the-shoulder design, then added cap sleeves for an event at the National Portrait Gallery in 2019.

Markle’s Oscar de la Renta dress for the 2018 Australian Geographic Society Awards retailed for $13,044 (£10,000). Meghan Markle at the Australian Geographic Society Awards in 2018. Paul Edwards/Pool/AP The whimsical yet edgy design features black bird embellishments by designer Sarah Esmoingt . Markle paired the dress with $750 Aquazzura “Deneuve Bow” pumps that she has been known to re-wear.

Middleton wore a $14,000 outfit to her sister Pippa’s wedding. Kate Middleton at her sister Pippa’s wedding in 2017. WPA Pool/Getty Images Middleton’s outfit consisted of a pale pink Alexander McQueen dress, a Jane Taylor hat, and Kiki McDonough earrings. The wedding was held at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

On her first joint engagement with Queen Elizabeth, Markle wore a $18,000 Givenchy dress. Meghan Markle with Queen Elizabeth. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images The pair took an overnight royal train ride to Cheshire in England.

Markle wore a sheer Ralph & Russo gown with a full skirt valued at $75,000 for her and Prince Harry’s engagement photos. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement photo. Alexi Lubomirski/Getty Images The embroidered gown was part of haute couture house Ralph & Russo’s 2016 fall/winter collection.

Markle’s halter-top reception dress cost more than $157,000. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their way to their wedding reception. Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images The silk crepe dress was designed by Stella McCartney

Markle’s wedding dress cost around $265,000. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day in 2018. Ben STANSALL – WPA Pool/Getty Images Markle’s simple boat-neck ceremony dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy