The most expensive outfits royals have worn, from $75,000 gowns to $4,000 coats

Meghan Markle wore a $3,490 Oscar de la Renta dress in 2021 in her first appearance since announcing her second pregnancy.

The lemon-print Oscar de la Renta dress was available at Saks Fifth Avenue for $3,490. She paired the dress with simple gold jewelry and wore her hair in waves.

Alongside Prince Harry, she made the surprise appearance during a virtual Spotify event in February 2021.