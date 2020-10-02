The most expensive outfits royals have worn, from $75,000 gowns to $4,000 coats

- Princess Beatrice’s much-talked-about Philip Treacy fascinator cost around $3,300.
- Meghan Markle took engagement photos in a $75,000 Ralph & Russo gown.
- Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen wedding dress cost an estimated $332,000.
Kate Middleton served beer on a 2019 trip to Ireland while wearing a $2,480 Missoni dress.
The dress is currently sold out on Net-A-Porter.
Princess Beatrice’s much-talked-about Philip Treacy fascinator from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding cost around $3,300.
Princess Beatrice’s memorable fascinator, which became known as the “toilet seat hat,” was a custom Philip Treacy design with an estimated $3,300 price tag, according to People magazine. Beatrice later auctioned off the hat for charity, and it sold for $131,000.
Meghan Markle wore a $3,490 Oscar de la Renta dress in 2021 in her first appearance since announcing her second pregnancy.
The lemon-print Oscar de la Renta dress was available at Saks Fifth Avenue for $3,490. She paired the dress with simple gold jewelry and wore her hair in waves.
Alongside Prince Harry, she made the surprise appearance during a virtual Spotify event in February 2021.
Middleton honored St. Patrick’s Day in 2019 with a $4,000 emerald Alexander McQueen coat.
She completed the look with a shamrock brooch from the royal family’s private collection and a $676 (£510) floral fascinator from Lock & Co.
On St. Patrick’s Day in 2022, Middleton wore another green coat, a $4,195 design by Laura Green London.
She paired the belted wool dress with $415 Emmy London Rebecca Greenery suede pumps, according to Page Six.
Markle wore a $4,700 Armani dress for her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The triple silk georgette dress is already sold out. The interview special will air on CBS on March 7.
Princess Eugenie announced her engagement in a $5,175 Erdem dress she once wore for a Harper’s Bazaar photo shoot.
In the September 2016 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Eugenie took the magazine through a day in her life.
Markle wore a $5,595 sparkly blue gown by Roland Mouret to a Cirque du Soleil performance in 2019.
Markle wore the nearly-$6,000 dress hours after wearing a $35 dress from H&M.
On a trip to Paris in 2017, Middleton wore a Chanel outfit that cost around $10,000.
Middleton’s Chanel tweed dress, belt, and micro-lady bag cost over $10,000, according to Marie Claire.
Prince Harry’s custom Dege & Skinner wedding uniform cost around $10,246.
Prince Harry wore the uniform of the Blues and Royals, the regiment he served with in Afghanistan, on his wedding day. Dege & Skinner’s managing director, William Skinner, told GQ in 2018 that a similar uniform coat would cost £6,500 ($8,484) and the pants would cost £1,350 ($1,762).
Prince George wore a miniature version of his uncle’s Dege & Skinner uniform — with a similar price tag — as a page boy at the wedding.
Instead of military rank detailing like his uncle’s uniform, Prince George’s coat was embroidered with his initials, Skinner told GQ.
Kate Middleton has worn this $10,605 Alexander McQueen ball gown to several events.
Middleton first wore the floral gown to the BAFTAs in 2017 with an off-the-shoulder design, then added cap sleeves for an event at the National Portrait Gallery in 2019.
Markle’s Oscar de la Renta dress for the 2018 Australian Geographic Society Awards retailed for $13,044 (£10,000).
The whimsical yet edgy design features black bird embellishments by designer Sarah Esmoingt. Markle paired the dress with $750 Aquazzura “Deneuve Bow” pumps that she has been known to re-wear.
Middleton wore a $14,000 outfit to her sister Pippa’s wedding.
Middleton’s outfit consisted of a pale pink Alexander McQueen dress, a Jane Taylor hat, and Kiki McDonough earrings. The wedding was held at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire.
On her first joint engagement with Queen Elizabeth, Markle wore a $18,000 Givenchy dress.
The pair took an overnight royal train ride to Cheshire in England.
Markle wore a sheer Ralph & Russo gown with a full skirt valued at $75,000 for her and Prince Harry’s engagement photos.
The embroidered gown was part of haute couture house Ralph & Russo’s 2016 fall/winter collection.
Markle’s halter-top reception dress cost more than $157,000.
The silk crepe dress was designed by Stella McCartney.
Markle’s wedding dress cost around $265,000.
Markle’s simple boat-neck ceremony dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.
Kate Middleton’s wedding dress cost an estimated $332,000.
Created by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, the dress is estimated to have cost $331,721 (£250,000).
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
8 times royals sent subtle messages with their outfits