Search

The most expensive outfits royals have worn, from $75,000 gowns to $4,000 coats

Talia Lakritz

From left to right: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Princess Eugenie wearing expensive clothes
From left to right: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Princess Eugenie. Paul Edwards/Pool/AP ; Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images ; Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images
  • Princess Beatrice’s much-talked-about Philip Treacy fascinator cost around $3,300.
  • Meghan Markle took engagement photos in a $75,000 Ralph & Russo gown.
  • Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen wedding dress cost an estimated $332,000.
Kate Middleton served beer on a 2019 trip to Ireland while wearing a $2,480 Missoni dress.
Kate Middleton serves beer in Ireland
Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast. Samir Hussein/Getty Images
The dress is currently sold out on Net-A-Porter. 
Princess Beatrice’s much-talked-about Philip Treacy fascinator from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding cost around $3,300.
Princess Beatrice wearing a fascinator at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.
Princess Beatrice at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice’s memorable fascinator, which became known as the “toilet seat hat,” was a custom Philip Treacy design with an estimated $3,300 price tag, according to People magazine. Beatrice later auctioned off the hat for charity, and it sold for $131,000.
Meghan Markle wore a $3,490 Oscar de la Renta dress in 2021 in her first appearance since announcing her second pregnancy.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Spotify's virtual Stream On.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Spotify’s virtual Stream On. Spotify/YouTube
The lemon-print Oscar de la Renta dress was available at Saks Fifth Avenue for $3,490. She paired the dress with simple gold jewelry and wore her hair in waves. 

Alongside Prince Harry, she made the surprise appearance during a virtual Spotify event in February 2021.

Middleton honored St. Patrick’s Day in 2019 with a $4,000 emerald Alexander McQueen coat.
Kate Middleton wearing a green coat on St Patrick's Day in 2019
Kate Middleton in 2019. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
She completed the look with a shamrock brooch from the royal family’s private collection and a $676 (£510) floral fascinator from Lock & Co.
On St. Patrick’s Day in 2022, Middleton wore another green coat, a $4,195 design by Laura Green London.
Kate Middleton wearing a green dress on St Patrick's Day in 2022
Kate Middleton on St. Patrick’s Day in 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
She paired the belted wool dress with $415 Emmy London Rebecca Greenery suede pumps, according to Page Six.
Markle wore a $4,700 Armani dress for her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions
The triple silk georgette dress is already sold out. The interview special will air on CBS on March 7.
Princess Eugenie announced her engagement in a $5,175 Erdem dress she once wore for a Harper’s Bazaar photo shoot.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announce their engagement in 2018.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announce their engagement in 2018. Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images
In the September 2016 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Eugenie took the magazine through a day in her life.
Markle wore a $5,595 sparkly blue gown by Roland Mouret to a Cirque du Soleil performance in 2019.
Meghan Markle in a sparkly blue dress in 2019.
Meghan Markle in 2019. WPA Pool/Getty Images
Markle wore the nearly-$6,000 dress hours after wearing a $35 dress from H&M.
On a trip to Paris in 2017, Middleton wore a Chanel outfit that cost around $10,000.
Kate Middleton in Paris in a tweed dress
Kate Middleton in Paris. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Middleton’s Chanel tweed dress, belt, and micro-lady bag cost over $10,000, according to Marie Claire.
Prince Harry’s custom Dege & Skinner wedding uniform cost around $10,246.
Prince Harry on his wedding day in a military uniform
Prince Harry on his wedding day. Prince Harry/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Harry wore the uniform of the Blues and Royals, the regiment he served with in Afghanistan, on his wedding day. Dege & Skinner’s managing director, William Skinner, told GQ in 2018 that a similar uniform coat would cost £6,500 ($8,484) and the pants would cost £1,350 ($1,762).
Prince George wore a miniature version of his uncle’s Dege & Skinner uniform — with a similar price tag — as a page boy at the wedding.
Prince George Prince George at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018
Prince George at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. WPA Pool/Getty Images
Instead of military rank detailing like his uncle’s uniform, Prince George’s coat was embroidered with his initials, Skinner told GQ.
Kate Middleton has worn this $10,605 Alexander McQueen ball gown to several events.
Kate Middleton in a floral Alexander McQueen dress, once in an off-the-shoulder look and once with cap sleeves
On the left is the original Alexander McQueen dress Kate Middleton wore to the 2017 BAFTAs. Samir Hussein/Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Middleton first wore the floral gown to the BAFTAs in 2017 with an off-the-shoulder design, then added cap sleeves for an event at the National Portrait Gallery in 2019.
Markle’s Oscar de la Renta dress for the 2018 Australian Geographic Society Awards retailed for $13,044 (£10,000).
Meghan Markle wears Oscar de la Renta at the Australian Geographic Society Awards in 2018.
Meghan Markle at the Australian Geographic Society Awards in 2018. Paul Edwards/Pool/AP
The whimsical yet edgy design features black bird embellishments by designer Sarah Esmoingt. Markle paired the dress with $750 Aquazzura “Deneuve Bow” pumps that she has been known to re-wear.
Middleton wore a $14,000 outfit to her sister Pippa’s wedding.
Kate Middleton wears a pink dress at her sister Pippa's wedding in 2017.
Kate Middleton at her sister Pippa’s wedding in 2017. WPA Pool/Getty Images
Middleton’s outfit consisted of a pale pink Alexander McQueen dress, a Jane Taylor hat, and Kiki McDonough earrings. The wedding was held at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire.
On her first joint engagement with Queen Elizabeth, Markle wore a $18,000 Givenchy dress.
Meghan Markle with Queen Elizabeth on a royal engagement
Meghan Markle with Queen Elizabeth. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
The pair took an overnight royal train ride to Cheshire in England. 
Markle wore a sheer Ralph & Russo gown with a full skirt valued at $75,000 for her and Prince Harry’s engagement photos.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement portrait
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement photo. Alexi Lubomirski/Getty Images
The embroidered gown was part of haute couture house Ralph & Russo’s 2016 fall/winter collection. 
Markle’s halter-top reception dress cost more than $157,000.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their way to their wedding reception. Markle wears a halter reception dress
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their way to their wedding reception. Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The  silk crepe dress was designed by Stella McCartney.
Markle’s wedding dress cost around $265,000.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day in 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day in 2018. Ben STANSALL – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Markle’s simple boat-neck ceremony dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.
Kate Middleton’s wedding dress cost an estimated $332,000.
Kate Middleton's wedding dress
Kate Middleton on her wedding day in 2011. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Created by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, the dress is estimated to have cost $331,721 (£250,000).

 

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Talia Lakritz