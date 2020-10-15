The most expensive outfits royals have worn, from $75,000 gowns to $4,000 coats

Paul Edwards/Pool/AP, Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images, Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images From left to right: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Princess Eugenie.

Princess Beatrice’s much-talked-about Philip Treacy fascinator cost around $US3,300.

Meghan Markle took engagement photos in a $US75,000 Ralph & Russo gown.

Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen wedding dress cost an estimated $US332,000.

Royals have been known to wear affordable clothes from brands like Zara, H&M, and ASOS from time to time. But with unfettered access to luxury brands and designer looks, the outfits they choose can also come with hefty price tags.

Here are 16 of the most expensive looks that British royals have worn.

Kate Middleton served beer on a 2019 trip to Ireland while wearing a $US2,480 Missoni dress.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast.

The dress is currently sold out on Net-A-Porter.

Princess Beatrice’s much-talked-about Philip Treacy fascinator from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding cost around $US3,300.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Beatrice at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

Princess Beatrice’s memorable fascinator, which became known as the “toilet seat hat,” was a custom Philip Treacy design with an estimated $US3,300 price tag, according to People magazine. Beatrice later auctioned off the hat for charity, and it sold for $US131,000.

Middleton honoured St. Patrick’s Day in 2019 with a $US4,000 emerald Alexander McQueen coat.

Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images Kate Middleton in 2019.

She completed the look with a shamrock brooch from the royal family’s private collection and a $US676 (£510) floral fascinator from Lock & Co.

Princess Eugenie announced her engagement in a $US5,175 Erdem dress she once wore for a Harper’s Bazaar photo shoot.

Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announce their engagement in 2018.

In the September 2016 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Eugenie took the magazine through a day in her life.

Meghan Markle wore a $US5,595 sparkly blue gown by Roland Mouret to a Cirque du Soleil performance in 2019.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle in 2019.

Markle wore the nearly-$US6,000 dress hours after wearing a $US35 dress from H&M.

On a trip to Paris in 2017, Middleton wore a Chanel outfit that cost around $US10,000.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate Middleton in Paris.

Middleton’s Chanel tweed dress, belt, and micro-lady bag cost over $US10,000, according to Marie Claire.

Prince Harry’s custom Dege & Skinner wedding uniform cost around $US10,246.

Prince Harry/Indigo/Getty Images Prince Harry on his wedding day.

Prince Harry wore the uniform of the Blues and Royals, the regiment he served with in Afghanistan, on his wedding day. Dege & Skinner’s managing director, William Skinner, told GQ in 2018 that a similar uniform coat would cost £6,500 ($US8,484) and the pants would cost £1,350 ($US1,762).

Prince George wore a miniature version of his uncle’s Dege & Skinner uniform — with a similar price tag — as a page boy at the wedding.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince George at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Instead of military rank detailing like his uncle’s uniform, Prince George’s coat was embroidered with his initials, Skinner told GQ.

Kate Middleton has worn this $US10,605 Alexander McQueen ball gown to several events.

Samir Hussein/Karwai Tang/Getty Images On the left is the original Alexander McQueen dress Kate Middleton wore to the 2017 BAFTAs.

Middleton first wore the floral gown to the BAFTAs in 2017 with an off-the-shoulder design, then added cap sleeves for an event at the National Portrait Gallery in 2019.

Markle’s Oscar de la Renta dress for the 2018 Australian Geographic Society Awards, retails for $US13,044 (£10,000).

Paul Edwards/Pool/AP Meghan Markle at the Australian Geographic Society Awards in 2018.

The whimsical yet edgy design features black bird embellishments by designer Sarah Esmoingt. Markle paired the dress with $US750 Aquazzura “Deneuve Bow” pumps that she has been known to re-wear.

Middleton wore a $US14,000 outfit to her sister Pippa’s wedding.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton at her sister Pippa’s wedding in 2017.

Middleton’s outfit consisted of a pale pink Alexander McQueen dress, a Jane Taylor hat, and Kiki McDonough earrings. The wedding was held at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

On her first joint engagement with Queen Elizabeth, Markle wore a $US18,000 Givenchy dress.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Meghan Markle with Queen Elizabeth.

The pair took an overnight royal train ride to Cheshire in England.

Markle wore a sheer Ralph & Russo gown with a full skirt valued at $US75,000 for her and Prince Harry’s engagement photos.

Alexi Lubomirski/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement photo.

The embroidered gown was part of haute couture house Ralph & Russo’s 2016 fall/winter collection.

Markle’s halter-top reception dress cost more than $US157,000.

Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their way to their wedding reception.

The silk crepe dress was designed by Stella McCartney.

Markle’s wedding dress cost around $US265,000.

Ben STANSALL – WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day in 2018.

Markle’s simple boat-neck ceremony dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

Kate Middleton’s wedding dress cost an estimated $US332,000.

Getty/Pascal Le Segretain Kate Middleton on her wedding day in 2011.

Created by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, the dress is estimated to have cost $US331,721 (£250,000).

