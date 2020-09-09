20 of the most daring outfits royals have ever worn

Jayne Fincher/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Dan Charity/Getty Images The royals have worn many daring outfits through the years.

Royals often have to stick to a dress code. But every now and then, they surprise fans with a daring look.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have both worn dresses designed with thigh-high slits.

Princess Diana wasn’t afraid of off-the-shoulder gowns and low-cut necklines.

Here are some of the most daring outfits royals from around the world have ever worn.

Princess Diana wore an off-the-shoulder Catherine Walker gown during a royal tour of Australia in 1988.

Tim Graham/Getty Images Princess Diana attended a bicentennial dinner in Australia in 1988.

The colourful dress was designed with a leg slit on one side.

Princess Diana made a statement in this bold, one-shoulder Catherine Walker gown during an official trip to Brazil in 1991.

Tim Graham/Getty Images Princess Diana during an official trip to Brazil in 1991.

She completed her look by wearing the famous Lover’s Knot tiara.

In 1994, Princess Diana arrived at the Serpentine Gallery wearing a black Christina Stambolian dress with a plunging neckline.

Princess Diana archive Princess Diana at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994.

It was dubbed the “Revenge Dress” because she wore it on the same night Prince Charles’ controversial tell-all interview aired. The Prince of Wales admitted to having an affair in the television documentary.

Princess Diana looked stunning in a beaded, blue midi dress during a 1995 appearance at the Serpentine Gallery.

Tim Graham/Getty Images Princess Diana made an appearance at the Serpentine Gallery in 1995.

The halter-style dress was designed with a low-cut neckline.

Princess Diana wore a white lace gown with a low back to a gala in 1996.

Julian Parker/Getty Images Princess Diana attended a charity dinner in Washington, DC, in 1996.

She arrived at the gala in Washington, DC, carrying a matching white clutch.

In 2011, Kate Middleton wore a yellow Jenny Packham dress that almost rode up while she was walking.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive on their royal tour of North America in 2011.

After this moment, one of the Queen’s tailors reportedly started sewing small weights into the hems of all royal garments to prevent them from blowing up in the wind.

Middleton wore a high-low Jenny Packham dress to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards in 2014.

WPA Pool Middleton attended the 2014 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pair of neutral heels with her blue dress.

Princess Beatrice attended the 2016 Victoria & Albert Museum Fashion Benefit Dinner in an Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress that was designed with a plunging neckline.

Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images Princess Beatrice attended the 2016 Victoria & Albert Museum Fashion Benefit Dinner.

The daring dress also featured a thigh-high slit.

Middleton dazzled in a white Self Portrait gown that was designed with a thigh-high slit at the 2016 UK Premiere of “A Street Cat Named Bob.”

WPA Pool Middleton attends the 2016 UK Premiere of ‘A Street Cat Named Bob.’

The gown also featured a lace bodice.

Middleton wore one of her most daring looks to the 2017 BAFTAs.

WPA Pool Middleton attends the 2017 BAFTAs alongside Prince William.

The duchess walked the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder gown from Alexander McQueen. She wore the dress again in 2019 but made it look brand-new by adding cap sleeves.

Princess Beatrice wore a semi-sheer Self Portrait dress to the Victoria & Albert summer party in 2017.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Beatrice attends the 2017 Victoria & Albert summer party.

She wore a pair of platform heels with the dress.

In 2017, Middleton wore an off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen maxi dress to celebrate the Queen’s birthday during an official visit to Germany.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton attended the Queen’s birthday party at the British Ambassadorial Residence during a royal visit to Germany.

She completed the look with a pair of neutral Prada heels.

Meghan Markle opted for a more modern look in her official engagement photos with Prince Harry.

Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their official 2017 engagement photos.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a $US75,000 Ralph & Russo dress that was designed with a sheer top and full skirt.

Middleton wore an emerald-green Jenny Packham gown to the 2018 BAFTAs.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William attends the 2018 BAFTAs.

The gown was designed with a low-cut neckline.

Markle looked flawless in a baby-pink Carolina Herrera dress at Trooping the Colour in 2018.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Markle attends Trooping the Colour in 2018.

The duchess turned heads in her off-the-shoulder dress.

Markle embraced the “no pants” trend at a 2018 gala performance of “Hamilton.”

Dan Charity/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2018 performance of ‘Hamilton.’

Markle wore a tuxedo minidress from the Canadian brand Judith and Charles with black pumps.

Markle looked casual in a Reformation dress during a visit to Australia in 2018.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Markle and Prince Harry during a 2018 royal visit in Australia.

The dress had spaghetti straps and a thigh-high slit.

During a visit to New Zealand in 2018, Markle wore a pleated Givenchy skirt that appeared to be see-through in some photos.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Markle during a 2018 walkabout in New Zealand.

As Insider previously reported, though, it’s possible that the skirt’s material and pleated design just created the illusion that Markle’s legs were visible underneath.

In 2018, Queen Letizia wore a dress with lace detailing to a concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution.

Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI attend a 2018 concert to to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution.

The dress was designed with a plunging neckline and a nude lining underneath.

Middleton wore a $US13 Zara dress that was designed with a thigh-high slit during a Zoom call in 2020.

Kensington Palace/Zara Middleton wore a Zara dress on a Zoom call shared by Kensington Palace in September.

The duchess announced the launch of a digital photography exhibition at London’s National Portrait Gallery.

