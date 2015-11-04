Stunning photos show Kansas City flooded by Royals fans for the World Series parade

The Kansas City Royals won the World Series for the first time since 1985.

Though the Royals made the World Series last season, that was only their first playoff appearance since the 1985 World Series.

Thus, Royals fans are starved for something to celebrate.

With the Royals’ World Series parade going through Kansas City on Tuesday, fans came out by the thousands to celebrate the victory. An incredible overhead shot showed Kansas City flooded with blue and white:



Royals fans have been showing up early. This was 8 A.M.:

It’s 8am. This is the crowd at Pershing and Main near Union Station #RoyalsParade pic.twitter.com/G1GXL4djrf

— THE FaKCe Ned (@TheFakeNed) November 3, 2015

And this was 12:30 P.M., a full hour-and-a-half before the actual parade:

If a fanbase deserves a World Series to celebrate, it’s the Kansas City fans.

