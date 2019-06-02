8 times royals sent subtle messages with their outfits

People speculated that Queen Elizabeth shaded President Donald Trump with her tiara that guards against “evil” on his 2019 visit to the UK.

Queen Elizabeth wore her Burmese Ruby Tiara to a state dinner at Buckingham Palace with Donald Trump. The tiara contains 96 rubies that were given to the Queen as a gift from the people of Burma (also known as Myanmar).

According to the Royal Exhibitions website, the Burmese people believe that the rubies in the tiara guard against “illness” and “evil,” and Twitter users were quick to note the possible message she was sending with her tiara choice to dine with Trump.

“The Queen wore her Burmese Ruby Tiara to protect herself from evil during Trump’s visit and I AM CACKLING,” one user wrote.

“Queen Elizabeth is a hero,” another user tweeted. “I adore her for her trolling Trump skills through the medium of jewellery.”