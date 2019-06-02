8 times royals sent subtle messages with their outfits

- Royals can’t express political opinions publicly, but may send subtle messages with their outfits.
- The Queen may have trolled President Donald Trump by wearing a brooch given to her by the Obamas.
- Kate Middleton appeared to show support for Ukraine in a blue dress with heirloom jewelry.
According to the Royal Exhibitions website, the Burmese people believe that the rubies in the tiara guard against “illness” and “evil,” and Twitter users were quick to note the possible message she was sending with her tiara choice to dine with Trump.
“The Queen wore her Burmese Ruby Tiara to protect herself from evil during Trump’s visit and I AM CACKLING,” one user wrote.
“Queen Elizabeth is a hero,” another user tweeted. “I adore her for her trolling Trump skills through the medium of jewellery.”
When she actually met with Trump, she wore a brooch that her mother wore to her father’s funeral, which some people thought could be a subtle sign of the Queen’s opinion of the president.
“You seem incredibly confident and prepared,” she said.
Smart Works shared a clip of the conversation on their Twitter page. In the video, Markle can be seen wearing a $175 “Visionary Charm Necklace” from Edge of Ember that guarantees the wearer, “It’s got your back.”
She completed the look with sapphire earrings and a necklace, believed to be from Princess Diana’s collection, according to People magazine. The publication added that the duchess previously wore the jewelry to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenskyy, at Buckingham Palace in October 2020.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Kate Middleton paired a blue coatdress with Princess Diana’s jewelry that had a hidden meaning