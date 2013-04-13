'Royally Cheated!' Tiger Wood's Perfect Shot Hits Flag And Ends Up In The Water

Tiger Woods caught a rough break at The Masters when his approach shot on the 15th hole hit the flag and spun back into the water.



The 15th hole is traditionally Tiger’s best hole at Augusta, and he appeared to be heading towards an easy birdie that would have given him the outright lead. Instead, the ball hit the flagstick on the fly and the spin on the ball caused it to roll into the water.

Commentator David Feherty summed up the shot perfectly when he shouted “royally cheated!” as the ball raced towards its watery grave.

Tiger went on to bogey the hole and is now one back. Here’s the video (via ESPN)…

