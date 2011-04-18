Royal Wedding 'Too Boring' For Americans?*

At least that is what the executives at NBC believe.



The Peacock, which promises “aggressive and comprehensive coverage” of the impending Prince William–Kate Middleton nuptials, plans to cut more than half its pre-taped segments involving the pair.

According the Page Six‘s NBC insider, “The US public’s interest was not what they thought. Kate and Prince William are both really boring.”

The network is not sending as many correspondents, producers, and editors as it originally planned, although the entire Today show team will report from London.

NBC PR issued a denial: “This could not be more false — NBC News has the most aggressive and comprehensive coverage of the royal wedding, as you will see when you tune in to Today starting Friday at 4 a.m. to Dateline at 9 p.m. and on MSNBC, Telemundo, etc.”

Of course, there is nothing that says NBC can’t have “the most aggressive and comprehensive coverage” while also toning down said coverage.

UPDATE: NBC reaffirmed that Page Six‘s claims were false in a phone call with The Wire. “NBC News has not wavered from the plan,” a spokeperson said.

#royalwedding is the No. 1 hashtag on Twitter related to the Royal Wedding and the network is the only one with an iPad app for the event. NBC plans wall-to-wall coverage and has not reduced the number of staffers it will send.

