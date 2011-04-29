Here's How To Watch The Royal Wedding At Work Without Getting In Trouble

It’s here.



In a little more than 12 hours — 3 A.M. EST — the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton will begin. And we’ll be up covering it.

Yes, the wedding will be streamed live on tons of websites — but if you’re trying not to crash your office’s network, you should probably stick with us.

The Wire will be photo liveblogging the days’ events from start to finish — all the pics and info you want, no headphones required.

So whether you’re a closet royals freak who’ll be eating scones in Union Jack pajamas at 3 a.m., or a mostly indifferent viewer who just wants a quick look at Middleton’s gown, after all this fuss — we’ve got you covered.

