The $1000 Jelly Bean That Resembles Kate Middleton And 8 Other BIZARRE Royal Wedding Souvenirs

With the royal wedding just weeks away the frenzy is fully upon us.
The media is preparing to descend on London en masse, and magazines across the country are filled with wedding tips and speculation about who Kate will be wearing.
Ads about commemorative tea towels, mugs, and other souvenirs have spread throughout the U.K. and even made their way to the American market.
But that is merely the tip of the royal obsession ice berg. Earlier today a jelly bean that reportedly resembles the future princess went to auction. And all of this doesn’t even begin to take into consideration the amount of royals memorabilia that is still floating around from the 1981 royal wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.
From the graphic novel of their love story to princely prophylactics, we can trust the real wedding aficionados to come up with some truly bizarre products to remember Wills and Kate by.
This Tumblr blog, Eating off the People's Princess, features different meals eaten off of a commemorative Princess Diana plate. The image above is titled 'Princess Thai'
As reported by the Small World News Service, a 25-year old Somerset native found a jelly bean that closely resembled Middleton. Wesley Hosie and his girlfriend Jessica White are planning to sell the bean on eBay, for £500.
A 'limited edition replica' of the 'timeless heirloom' -- Princess Diana's $500,000 sapphire engagement ring which now rests on Kate Middleton's left hand -- can be bought at RoyalRing.com for only $19.90. Watch the accompanying video to get your full money's worth.
The Castle Rock Brewery in Nottingham is selling a Kiss Me Kate pale ale in commemoration of the wedding. It is available in bottles in Morrisons supermarkets throughout England and also by drought in certain pubs around the East Midlands region of the country.
Recently on the shelves is the Dummies guide to the royal wedding, a 'fun, slightly irreverent guide to enjoying, understanding, and joining the festivities.' If you plan on trying to crash, this guide gives 'The best places to get a glimpse of the revelry in person.'
Kate & William - A Very Public Love Story is the comic book story of the love affair leading up to the royal engagement. Available for £6.39 on Amazon.
Yes, someone even made a 'unique heritage edition' condoms 'combining the strength of a Prince with the yielding sensitivity of a Princess-to-be.'
This ridiculous appliance was created as part of a GE design competition hosted on Facebook. According to David Garden, Commercial Director for GE at Glen Dimplex Home Appliances -- the UK distributor for GE appliances -- the royal refrigerator '...certainly wipes the floor with your usual commemorative tea towels and mugs...'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.