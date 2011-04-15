The $1000 Jelly Bean That Resembles Kate Middleton And 8 Other BIZARRE Royal Wedding Souvenirs

With the royal wedding just weeks away the frenzy is fully upon us.



The media is preparing to descend on London en masse, and magazines across the country are filled with wedding tips and speculation about who Kate will be wearing.

Ads about commemorative tea towels, mugs, and other souvenirs have spread throughout the U.K. and even made their way to the American market.

But that is merely the tip of the royal obsession ice berg. Earlier today a jelly bean that reportedly resembles the future princess went to auction. And all of this doesn’t even begin to take into consideration the amount of royals memorabilia that is still floating around from the 1981 royal wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

From the graphic novel of their love story to princely prophylactics, we can trust the real wedding aficionados to come up with some truly bizarre products to remember Wills and Kate by.

