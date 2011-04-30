Here's What All The Royal Wedding Guests Are Eating For Lunch Right Now

Scroll down for a peek at the cake!



Buckingham Palace has just released the full menu for today’s wedding luncheon reception.

William and Kate’s 650 guests will be served a selection of canapes, including:

Cornish Crab Salad on Lemon Blini

Pressed Duck Terrine with Fruit Chutney

Roulade of Goats Cheese with Caramelised Walnuts

Assortment of Palmiers and Cheese Straws

Scottish Smoked Salmon Rose on Beetroot Blini

Miniature Watercress and Asparagus Tart

Poached Asparagus spears with Hollandaise Sauce for Dipping

Quails Eggs with Celery Salt

Scottish Langoustines with Lemon Mayonnaise Pressed Confit of Pork Belly with Crayfish and Crackling

Wild Mushroom and Celeriac Chausson

Bubble and Squeak with Confit Shoulder of Lamb

Grain Mustard and honey-glazed Chipolatas

Smoked Haddock Fishcake with Pea Guacamole

Miniature Yorkshire Pudding with Roast Fillet of Beef and Horseradish Mousse

And on the dessert menu:

Blood Orange Pate de Fruit

Raspberry Financier

Rhubarb Crème Brulee Tartlet

Passion Fruit Praline

White Chocolate Ganache Truffle

Milk Chocolate Praline with Nuts

Dark Chocolate Ganache Truffle

The royal wedding cake will also be sliced and served at the reception. Designed by pastry chef Fiona Cairns, it is made from 17 fruit cakes, and has eight tiers and around 900 iced flowers.

Photo: AP Images

Photo: AP Images

