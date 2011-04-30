Here's What All The Royal Wedding Guests Are Eating For Lunch Right Now

Scroll down for a peek at the cake!
Buckingham Palace has just released the full menu for today’s wedding luncheon reception.
William and Kate’s 650 guests will be served a selection of canapes, including:
Cornish Crab Salad on Lemon Blini
Pressed Duck Terrine with Fruit Chutney
Roulade of Goats Cheese with Caramelised Walnuts
Assortment of Palmiers and Cheese Straws
Scottish Smoked Salmon Rose on Beetroot Blini
Miniature Watercress and Asparagus Tart
Poached Asparagus spears with Hollandaise Sauce for Dipping
Quails Eggs with Celery Salt
Scottish Langoustines with Lemon Mayonnaise Pressed Confit of Pork Belly with Crayfish and Crackling
Wild Mushroom and Celeriac Chausson
Bubble and Squeak with Confit Shoulder of Lamb
Grain Mustard and honey-glazed Chipolatas
Smoked Haddock Fishcake with Pea Guacamole
Miniature Yorkshire Pudding with Roast Fillet of Beef and Horseradish Mousse
And on the dessert menu:
Blood Orange Pate de Fruit
Raspberry Financier
Rhubarb Crème Brulee Tartlet
Passion Fruit Praline
White Chocolate Ganache Truffle
Milk Chocolate Praline with Nuts
Dark Chocolate Ganache Truffle
The royal wedding cake will also be sliced and served at the reception. Designed by pastry chef Fiona Cairns, it is made from 17 fruit cakes, and has eight tiers and around 900 iced flowers.
