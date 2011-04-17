Lawrence O'Donnell Blasts Royal Wedding Coverage: The Royal Family Are Murderers!

The royal wedding is only two weeks away, but not everyone is excited about it.



Taking a cue from Jerry Seinfeld, who called the media hype surrounding the wedding “a circus act” and the Royal Family “a huge game of pretend,” Lawrence O’Donnell took it much further, in a bizarrely anti-British rant that essentially called the Royal Family a bunch of bloodthirsty murderers.

O’Donnell started out by sarcastically noting that on April 29th, “nothing more important will be occurring that day in this country or the world than a wedding in England.” He then reminded his audience that America came into existence by actually overthrowing the British, and accused the American media of being way too friendly to our allies across the Atlantic.

“It’s a good thing our television networks weren’t covering our Revolutionary War because they obviously would have been on the side of the British.”

That might seem a little harsh, but O’Donnell was just getting warmed up. Here is the rest of his rant, in it’s entirety.

“The British crown has spilt more blood around the world and caused more oppression and suffering in the world than any other regime still standing. If your people were among the tortured or the starved or the murdered or the oppressed victims of the crown, then you may not be so welcoming of the British Royal Family in your home, even on your television screen. If you are the forgiving sort, the type that doesn’t hold a grudge for hundreds of years or decades, depending on when violence was last visited upon your people in the name of the British crown, perhaps you can look at the current crowd of hapless, harmless royals as something other than an indelible bloody stain on your people’s history. If you are good natured and light of heart, perhaps you could see in them the most noble status they could ever achieve, a joke. We all need a laugh, and if the British crown can give the world a laugh after having delivered centuries of pain, then some of us will take that laugh. In the meantime, let’s hope the British media continues to make the mistake that the American media’s weak-kneed fawning over the Royals represents all of us in the colonies and how we feel about the Royal wedding.”

Wow.

Maybe O’Donnell was upset that they didn’t invite President Obama.

Video below:



